Former Skipper Leadbitter Retires

Tuesday, 14th Sep 2021 09:54 Former Town skipper Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement, aged 35. Leadbitter was released by local club Sunderland at the end of last season, his second spell at the Stadium of Light having come through their youth system and broken into first-team football with the Wearsiders. His former Black Cats manager Roy Keane brought him to Portman Road in September 2009 for a fee of £2.65 million and he went on to make 120 starts and six sub appearances, scoring 14 times before moving to Middlesbrough in May 2012 having turned down the offer of a new contract at Town. The former England U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 international left Teesside to return to Sunderland in January 2019. “The time has come to officially end my days playing professional football,” Leadbitter wrote on Instagram. “After taking a few months off to enjoy a holiday with the family and reflect, I've realised I am ready to retire. “Of course there has been a temptation to carry on, but since playing my final game for Sunderland in May I have had it in my mind I wasn't going to play on. I just wanted to be sure it was the correct decision. “For me to finish after my second and final spell at the club where it all started, the one I supported as a boy, and where I loved going with my mam and dad, just seems right. Now I can look forward. “I would like to thank my mam and dad for everything they did for me and my sisters - helping me to fulfil a dream. “And, of course, I want to thank my wife and two daughters for all of their support throughout a career which has led me to play for clubs with great history. “The memories I have from playing for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Ipswich will live with me forever.

“Those promotion celebrations with Sunderland and Middlesbrough were incredible and I am proud to have played in the Premier League for both. “I have worked with some fantastic people, some top players and under brilliant managers. I loved wearing the colours of all the clubs I played for and it was an honour to wear the England shirt from schoolboy all the way up to U21s. “Who knows what the future holds but I am excited about it. I will miss playing but whether I go into coaching, the media or even something else I know I can draw on my experiences and help others in the future. Once again, thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way.” Meanwhile, former Town striker Connor Wickham has joined Preston North End on a short-term contract until January following a trial. The 28-year-old left Crystal Palace after an injury-hit spell in the summer. Ex-England U21 international Wickham came through the academy ranks at Town before being sold to Sunderland for £8.1 million in the summer of 2011.

Photos: Matchday Images/Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueySwede added 10:04 - Sep 14

Good luck for the future! In my view Leadbitter was a little bit of a disappointment for us, but I think it has more to do with the whole era from that time..big money signings, big expectations..we know what happened. 1

blues1 added 10:52 - Sep 14

Blueyswede. Think ur right. He was actually an excellent player when he signed but unfortunately got dragged down to the level of the others around him. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments