Morsy and Armin Make Debuts as Cook Makes 10 Changes

Tuesday, 14th Sep 2021 19:06 Town boss Paul Cook has made 10 changes for this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham’s U21s at Portman Road with Sam Morsy skippering on his debut and young centre-half Albie Armin handed his senior bow. Tomas Holy is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young - the only player to have started Saturday’s 5-2 drubbing by Bolton Wanderers - at right-back and Matt Penney on the left. Luke Woolfenden and Armin are the centre-halves with Morsy and Tom Carroll - making his first Town start - in the middle of midfield. Idris El Mizouni makes his first start of the season on one flank with Louis Barry set for the other with James Norwood and Kayden Jackson starting in what looks like a front two. Jon Nolan is among the subs for the first time this season, while youngsters Cameron Humphreys, Zanda Siziba and Elkan Baggott are also on the bench. Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Armin, Penney, Morsy (c), Carroll, Jackson, El Mizouni, Barry, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Baggott, Humphreys, Nolan, Siziba, Chaplin, Pigott. West Ham U21: Hegyi, Okoflex, Alese (c), Ekwah, Ashby, Chesters, Laing, Longelo, Swyer, Appiah-Forson, Baptise. Subs: Kinnear, Dju, Rosa, Diallo, Perkins, Forbes, Casey. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



ghostofescobar added 19:13 - Sep 14

Shame Albie’s surname isn’t “There”. Good luck lads. We so need a win. 0

ghostofescobar added 19:15 - Sep 14

Or if his first name was “Foreverandever”. Sorry. Again, good luck. 0

dukey44 added 19:15 - Sep 14

2 up front at last.... 0

SouperJim added 19:17 - Sep 14

This looks like a disaster waiting to happen. How are the defence in particular ever going to build partnerships and understanding if we change the team constantly?



We need a win to get us up and running, breed confidence. 10 changes? I hope Cook knows what he's doing. Lose tonight and a tipping point will be reached with many fans. 6

Phil1969 added 19:18 - Sep 14

New owners new management new players same tune.

A chance to develop some cohesion for the first eleven as usual missed! 2

dusth added 19:19 - Sep 14

6 Lambert era players - good cover for a defeat. 3

Texaco73 added 19:20 - Sep 14

Should play the women's team. They know how to win. 4

Suffolkboy added 19:22 - Sep 14

WE await with ‘baited ‘ breath — don’t we / or not ?

Sadly a win at this level will prove nothing , either way BUT it might do wonders for morale generally .

COYB 0

norfolkbluey added 19:22 - Sep 14

Have they had time to gel!!! LOL.

Seriously, good to see a new combination at the centre of defence and Morsy in the mid field. We can only hope that these guys can get us a win to lift the spirits because it has been like living under a dark cloud for a long time. COYB 0

mib added 19:22 - Sep 14

cook out now 3

Bert added 19:28 - Sep 14

Against my better judgement I’m sitting here in an empty stadium. Does Cook know what he is doing fielding yet another side who don’t know each other ? I hope so but defeat tonight will be more misery for supporters who have done their bit but the manager and his team have not. On paper our new squad is as good as any but the crowd will turn if this agony of a start continues and Cook shows no sign of getting it right. 4

oldshuck added 19:29 - Sep 14

Agree with SouperJim - more new combinations very dicey! Thought we were going to more or less play the first team so that we have the best chance of getting a first win....

Rather first team players a bit less fresh for Saturday, but with a win under their belts having played more minutes together, than having had the week off and no further match experience together.

Jackson ahead of Pigott?? He didn't even play last game! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:31 - Sep 14

thought this would be another chance to get 1st team to gel and start producing the goods , naaaaaa Cook speaks with forked tongue Does the team need to gel or not ? 1

BobbyBell added 19:32 - Sep 14

Ten changes. What a great way to get a team to gel. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 19:35 - Sep 14

Ciao pizza trophy. Get ready for "the league is our only priority" to return after tonight! 0

blueprint added 19:39 - Sep 14

What is the point in picking that side? If we win how will the confidence transfer to our regular 11? He should have picked the bulk of Saturdays side tonight to try and make amends for the poor performance at the weekend. 3

runningout added 19:39 - Sep 14

Wish I didn’t feel so negative about what lies ahead. With a win tonight and Saturday I feel our team will think they’ve achieved something. May sound odd but our players have got to have ruthless tone minute after minute, game after game, season after season 0

SpiritOfJohn added 19:40 - Sep 14

Bizarre line-up. Even if we get a convincing win will any of these players keep the shirt for Saturday's league fixture? 3

Scuzzer added 19:41 - Sep 14

Ok ....sorry to say it....but...Cook you haven't got a clue. 1

meekreech added 19:43 - Sep 14

Are we going through a time warp and regressing to the hurst experience ? It would appear that Cook has found the bingo bag and is trying it out to see if it works for him! 2

mickeyjb added 19:45 - Sep 14

I thought we had to field at least 4 players who played in the last league match? Or am I dreaming (just like thinking we may actually win a league game anytime soon)! 0

BromleyBloo added 19:46 - Sep 14

So a strong team??? Players need minutes to get match fit and they need time on the pitch to gel, so he makes 10 changes. Still prepared to give him some more time, albeit that, let’s be honest, his record of 4 wins in 23 is absolutely inexcusable, but above all I wish he’d stop talking such sh#t!!! 0

jas0999 added 19:52 - Sep 14

We are playing a youth team. A win is a must and the only acceptable result.



Saturday is a more important game. That’s the one we need to win. 0

buzbyblue added 19:52 - Sep 14

Quite frankly for how badly the 11 were Saturday, they should have been out here tonight!



Beginning to waver towards Cookie 1

oldshuck added 20:02 - Sep 14

1 nil up then they equalise... you can't make it up... 0

