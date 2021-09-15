Chirewa Nets Twice as U23s Thrash Southend in Friendly

Wednesday, 15th Sep 2021 09:50 Tawanda Chirewa continued his excellent goalscoring start to the season by netting twice for the U23s as they beat Southend 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday. The 17-year-old has scored in all three of the U23s’ Professional Development League Two South fixtures this season having been similarly prolific in pre-season. The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug, currently third in the table, is next in action in the PDL2 South on Monday 27th September when they host leaders Bristol City at Playford Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



midastouch added 10:01 - Sep 15

George Burley would give this lad a well-deserved chance. 3

Unhinged_dynamo added 10:26 - Sep 15

So instead of getting a chance in a meaningful game he's playing an u23 friendly? 1

