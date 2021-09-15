Quantcast
Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham U21s - Highlights
Wednesday, 15th Sep 2021 11:23

Highlights of yesterday's 2-1 home defeat to West Ham U21s via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



GiveusaWave added 12:08 - Sep 15
A lot of pressure (from West Ham) at the end. No wonder they scored the winning goal....
TimmyH added 12:10 - Sep 15
All our keepers seem to be having duff games presently...
