Burns: We Can Still Win the League
Thursday, 16th Sep 2021 10:26
Despite Town's miserable start to the new season new boy Wes Burns remains in confident mood and has even insisted: “We can still win the league.”
The Blues are sitting in 22nd place in League One without a win in any of their six league games this season and have also lost in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, making it eight outings without a victory.
Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat to West Ham’s U21 side was the latest setback for manager Paul Cook as he looks to find the winning formula that his much-changed side have been unable to find so far this term.
But ex-Fleetwood player Burns, 26, is confident that better times are ahead. He knows the longer Town have to wait to record their much-need first win of the season, the more likely fans are to air their frustration, as some did after Saturday’s 5-2 hammering by Bolton at Portman Road.
Burns said: “As a team we may be lacking a bit of confidence but with the calibre of player that we’ve brought in this summer we are still looking for our first win.
“I’ve said it myself in the dressing room and I’ve said it to the coaches as well – we just need a game where we might not play particularly well and it’s not a great game either, but we score a scruffy goal in the 90th minute and we go away with a 1-0 win.
“That’s the type of result that we need at the moment to kick-start our season. We have not won in eight games now, including the cup games, and Tuesday night was very disappointing.
“In terms of the confidence, we all know we have the quality of players to go on and win this league if we can sort out the problems that we do have.”
Cardiff-born Burns, a Welsh U21 international, was the first of Cook’s 19 signings in the summer transfer window, arriving in early June. He added: “I was the first one through the door and at the time the squad was very thin. When I first came into training there were only six, seven or eight of us in there and that was including players from last year.
“At the time, looking around, we were very thin on the ground. But the project that was described to me by the manager and Mark Ashton, when they got in touch with me over the summer, was really a no-brainer for me. I wanted to be a part of what they were building.
“It was a transfer window like no other for the club. Like I said, when I came in for the first couple of weeks there was only a handful of us and we couldn’t really put on proper football technical sessions because of the lack of numbers.
“We were drafting in younger players from the U23s to bolster the numbers so it was also a pre-season like no other as far as I was concerned.
“It was very strange because week by week we were adding new faces – one here, a couple there – and it was constant like that until the window closed at the end of last month.
“A new face would appear from time and it was like a breath of fresh air as we saw the squad taking shape. As the weeks went by the squad was going from strength to strength as each signing was made.
“It was literally a case of going from one day to the next virtually knowing another new player would be coming in. We were all in the same boat, not knowing the area and trying to find places to live, so that made it easier for the players to bed themselves in.
“We were all going out for food and coffees together, chatting away and comparing notes on how we were getting on with finding the best places to live in the area.
“The fact that we were all total strangers in unfamiliar surroundings seemed to make the settling-in process that bit easier.
“It’s still an ongoing process and each house that comes on the market is proving to be of interest to a lot of the lads. We can all see each other refreshing the estate agents’ websites to try to be first with the latest news on what’s available.
“We’ve even been to view some of the same houses. People are coming into the dressing room saying they went to view a house and the other guys are all asking where it was. When they hear its location there are lads saying ‘Yes, I went to see that one’ and stuff like that. It’s been a bit of fun at times.”
Photo: Matchday Images
