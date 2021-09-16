Bear Credit New Family Enclosure Sponsor
Thursday, 16th Sep 2021 11:05
Lowestoft-based Bear Credit has been named the new sponsor of the Family Enclosure at Portman Road.
The initial one-year deal will see the company’s logos appearing in the Family Enclosure locations in the Magnus Group West Stand.
Bear Credit Asset Finance is a credit broker specialising in providing car and van finance, asset finance and business finance.
Owner James Bligh told the club site: “This is a special sponsorship for us. We love Ipswich Town FC and felt that there was no better way to show our support this season.
“We look forward to a great season and backing the ambitions of this great club.”
Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: "We’re delighted to have Bear Credit as a sponsor. They are a local company with local links and we’re excited to be able to explore ways to further develop the relationship.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]