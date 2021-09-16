Bear Credit New Family Enclosure Sponsor

Thursday, 16th Sep 2021 11:05

Lowestoft-based Bear Credit has been named the new sponsor of the Family Enclosure at Portman Road.

The initial one-year deal will see the company’s logos appearing in the Family Enclosure locations in the Magnus Group West Stand.

Bear Credit Asset Finance is a credit broker specialising in providing car and van finance, asset finance and business finance.

Owner James Bligh told the club site: “This is a special sponsorship for us. We love Ipswich Town FC and felt that there was no better way to show our support this season.

“We look forward to a great season and backing the ambitions of this great club.”

Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: "We’re delighted to have Bear Credit as a sponsor. They are a local company with local links and we’re excited to be able to explore ways to further develop the relationship.”





Photo: ITFC