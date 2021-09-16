Burns: Supporters Need to Stick With Us

Thursday, 16th Sep 2021 11:09 Wes Burns has urged Town fans to stick behind the team and ease the pressure on boss Paul Cook that has steadily grown following the team’s failure to win any of their opening eight league and cup games this season. Asked about the fact that some supporters are already calling for Cook’s dismissal, Burns said: “I think it’s very unfair at this stage. I know a lot of them are asking how long it should take for a team to gel but how long is a piece of string? “He’s got a lot of ideas on how he wants us to play and there’s only so much you can teach during the week in which you are preparing for a game. “There’s only so much you can do each day in training without burning the players out and frazzling minds with too much information. I would say the supporters need to stick with us and I believe times will change. “The gelling process is still in the making and with the calibre of player we have here it is probably one of the best squads that I’ve ever been a part of and I think it’s probably one of the best squads that League One has ever seen. We’ve got to make sure the fans stick with us and don’t turn on us too quickly.” Burns is of the view that once midfielder Samy Morsy has served the remaining two games of the three-game ban he incurred with former club Middlesbrough, and Dijon loanee Bersant Celina has reached peak fitness, Town will carry greater attacking threat and be more sound defensively. He has witnessed their impact in training and added: “Samy has that leadership vibe about him and we saw it straight away. He literally trains exactly how he plays and it can rub some people up the wrong way with his challenges and the way he can kick people. But that’s just how he is and that’s what he has been brought in to do. “I don’t care if he trains like that and I don’t even care if he kicks me because I know he’ll do exactly the same to the opposition on a Saturday when he is ready to play after his suspension. He comes from a place where he is so eager to push this team forward. “I have no doubt that when Samy is allowed to come into the squad and he’s fully fit he will have a lot to offer – and it’s the same with Celina as well. “I don’t think I’ve seen Bersant give the ball away in training since he’s been here and he’s going to add so much more in terms of firepower to the front line when he is in the side.” Burns is delighted to be an Ipswich Town player and to have been reunited with the club’s new chief executive, Mark Ashton, who has been at the forefront of the massive rebuilding exercise since he started his role at the beginning of June. Burns said: “I worked before with Mark at Oxford, when I was on loan there, and going further back to when I was a permanent signing at Bristol City. “What he built at Bristol City is quite evident for everybody to see – the stadium, the new training ground and the amount of players, plus the calibre of players, who were coming in. “With speaking to my family and my agent we knew the sort of project that the manager and Mark were proposing right from the start. “It wasn’t smoke without fire and was definitely going to happen. They were very clear from day one that they were going to bring in an entirely new squad of players, upwards of 15 of them. I never believed it wouldn’t happen and saw it as a case of just waiting for the players to be signed.” Finally, Burns admitted he still harbours hope of playing for Wales in next year’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar in December. “Playing international football is definitely something in the back of my mind,” he said. “If I am playing well and the team is doing well it can only help. Lee Evans is here as well and he will also be pushing for a spot. “If we turn this start round and go on to win promotion, meaning we will be playing in the Championship next season, and there’s the World Cup coming up next year, it would be a massive achievement for me and I think I speak for Lee as well. “If we can build a case for getting into the World Cup squad, that would be the ultimate, the cherry on the cake if you like.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Page:

1



legoman added 11:17 - Sep 16

Fantastic! 0

raycrawfordswig added 11:24 - Sep 16

Cook is putting pressure on himself 1

Suffolkboy added 11:26 - Sep 16

Biggest word ,and the most important here is ‘IF’ ! — he hits the nail on the head realising growing impatience and dissatisfaction with everything ITFC on the pitch and seemingly endless repetitions by PC ,now pleading for yet more understanding !

Time is nearly up , we’ve seen no product yet ,and I don’t understand the apparent difficulty in getting new ideas into the heads of trained and experienced professional footballers — unless they’re not accustomed to using intelligence ?

COYB 0

Monkey_Blue added 11:29 - Sep 16

“Player in backing manager under pressure shocker” you could do a mash up of all such interviews

And not tell the difference. Perhaps we should read recent forest player interviews? Saved them from relegation mainly with someone else’s squad and has had a similar start to this season as us yet CH is out the door and no one is shocked.

It’s as much as a clique as the new signing interview “as soon as I spoke to the manager and heard his plans I knew this was the right club” 0

DinDjarin added 11:29 - Sep 16

They had 2 weeks to prepare for the Bolton game and that went well.



These guys have been playing football since they were 8 yrs old and probably at academies with good coaches so should be adaptable to play any system / formation.



At the moment they look clueless. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:36 - Sep 16

all very well asking for fans to stick with them and take pressure off Cook, but we have been, the support was there ,but we are now lower than at any time and the fans NEED to see the team/club heading in right direction. We have had to put up with crap and failure for over a decade, we were given fresh hope ,the fans returned ,and look at the state of affairs now. SORRY Wes ,dont blame the fans. 0

Page:

1

