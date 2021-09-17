Cook: Blues Waiting to Resolve Celina Red Tape

Friday, 17th Sep 2021 09:50 Big summer signing Bersant Celina will make his second Town debut at Lincoln City tomorrow afternoon if the club resolves some red tape currently standing in the way of the 25-year-old’s involvement. Last week, Cook said Celina, who joined the club late in the transfer window on loan from Dijon, was in with a chance of making the trip to Sincil Bank having had an interrupted pre-season due to Covid and pericarditis. Quizzed on whether the Kosovo international will be on the coach which travels this afternoon, Cook said: “Again guys, I can’t go through debating every player, whilst I appreciate more than anyone the fans and the optimism around Bersant being available. “I understand the question, at the minute it’s probably difficult to give you the correct answer. “We’re probably waiting on a little bit of red tape, if the truth be known. If the red tape goes well, the reality is Bersant will be on the pitch tomorrow.” Asked what the red tape relates to, Cook said: “Don’t ask me! I think that’s [club secretary] Stuart [Hayton]’s department down at the ground. All I can say is that that’s looking very, very strong and hopefully we can have some good news on that.” We understand the club are waiting for confirmation from the Government regarding the forward's working visa, everything having been completed at the Blues' end. How has Celina looked in training? “When you’ve got a player of that quality in the building, quality that our fans have already seen, a big match player, a big game player, a great lad, a lad who just loves football, just wants to play football and wants to play well for Ipswich Town Football Club. “I think with those ingredients, everybody knows what the boy will bring to the team.” Cook was keeping his cards close to his chest on whether winger Kyle Edwards will be fit enough to return after missing last week’s 5-2 home defeat to Bolton. “Again, everybody’s working so hard, the physios, the performance team, everyone to get everyone fit and available,” he said. Midfielder Scott Fraser also missed last Saturday's game with Cook having said both players were suffering with only minor knocks. James Norwood returned from his hamstring injury for Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham’s U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, while Toto Nsiala remains sidelined with his hamstring problem. Midfielder Samy Morsy will be serving the second game of the three-match ban which is a hangover from his time with Middlesbrough.

Photo: ITFC



Page:

1



CaptainAhab added 09:53 - Sep 17

Be great to see him on the pitch again 5

HighgateBlue added 09:59 - Sep 17

So Cook's latest signing is not available to play, and Cook doesn't understand why? Great. 0

masetheace added 10:09 - Sep 17

But Mosey won't be there so if the boss is right we should expect another soulless display without him !!! 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:24 - Sep 17

Highgateblue he said it’s the red tape around his visa? Can you not read. Do you know everything about visas?? People moan for the sake of moaning on here sometimes 3

Europablue added 10:29 - Sep 17

HighgateBlue Cook is due his fair share of criticism, but government bureaucracy is not his fault. 1

Page:

1

