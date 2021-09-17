Cook: Fans Have Been an Absolute Credit
Friday, 17th Sep 2021 11:12
Manager Paul Cook says the Town fanbase has been “an absolute credit” during the Blues’ disappointing start to the season.
While there have been boos at the end of recent games and some comments aimed in his direction, Cook believes that that comes with the territory after a beginning to the season in which there has been more pain than he anticipated.
“One of the things that I do want to comment on is how strong our fanbase and support has been,” he said.
“They’ve been an absolute credit. People go on about there being a bit of disharmony at the end of games. Football’s like that now and there’s not been a lot of disharmony.
“As I walk off the pitch there are one or two shouts, but there is a lot of encouragement. Our fans are desperate for a successful football team and I’m desperate to deliver it for them.”
Has the fans’ reaction been fair? “One hundred per cent. I’ve got no issues around it, absolutely none. The only thing, like I always say to supporters, [is that] we didn’t expect to go through this much pain.
“We thought we’d be one of the forces in the league right away because of the calibre of player we’ve signed.
“Unfortunately for us, the calibre we’ve signed at times look like a bit of an individual team.
“Good teams are not just made up just by good individual players, they have a collective bond and that collective bond is something we’re lacking at the minute but is something that will be instilled in the team shortly.”
