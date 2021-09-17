Andoh Joins Hereford on Loan

Blues defender Levi Andoh has joined Vanarama National League North Hereford on a short-term loan.

The 21-year-old has made one senior appearance for Town, in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley last season.

“We’ve brought in Levi Andoh from Ipswich, a big, strong, powerful boy, very quick. I’ve spoken to a few people at Ipswich and I’ve seen him play,” Hereford manager Josh Gowling told his club’s official site.

“We wanted two centre-halves through the door, so he has come in now, 6’2″, big, wiry. He can play right-back as well and get up and down the line.”

Andoh becomes the 17th Blues youngster to move out on loan to gain senior experience.

Meanwhile, former Town winger Finidi George has been appointed the manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba on a two-year deal, his first job in senior management.





Photo: Matchday Images