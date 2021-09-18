Celina Makes Return as Blues Look For First Win at Lincoln

Saturday, 18th Sep 2021 14:41 Bersant Celina is handed his second Town debut, Tom Carroll his first league start for the club and Vaclav Hladky, Janoi Donacien and Scott Fraser return to the team as the Blues take on Lincoln at Sincil Bank looking for their first win of the season. Christian Walton is missing from the squad, presumably due to injury, with Hladky returning between with the sticks. Donacien is at right-back with Kane Vincent-Young also not included in the 18. Carroll is in the centre of midfield alongside skipper Lee Evans with Rekeem Harper on the bench. Celina is set to make his first appearance of his second spell, having had his work visa confirmed, probably wide on the left with Fraser behind lone striker Macauley Bonne. Alternatively, Celina could be in the centre with Fraser on the left. Kyle Edwards and Kayden Jackson, who suffered a knock on Tuesday, are not included in the 18. Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop is one of four players coming into the Lincoln side along with TJ Eyoma, Cohen Bramall and Lewis Fiorini. Lincoln: Griffths, Poole, Eyoma, Montsma, Bramall, Bridcutt (c), Bishop, Fiorini, Maguire, Hopper, Scully. Subs: Long, Robson, Sanders, Sorensen, Adelakun, Longdon, Nlundulu. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Coulson, Carroll, Evans (c), Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Woolfenden, Harper, Chaplin, Aluko, Norwood, Pigott. Referee: Ben Speedie (Bootle).

Photo: ITFC



NITFC added 14:48 - Sep 18

Glad to hear that Celina will be playing in the No 10 role. I mentioned on here before that I saw him play there for Kosovo against England at St Marys and he was excellent. Kosovo's best player and didn't look out of place at all against a very strong England team 2

itfchorry added 14:50 - Sep 18

COYB 1

Suffolkboy added 14:55 - Sep 18

Let there be a ‘win’ to show some points on the board ! COYB 1

cat added 14:57 - Sep 18

Yep looks good and a welcome change at holding midfield. If we make no gaffs we’ll win! 0

Gforce added 14:57 - Sep 18

Must be the strongest bench in league one 0

midastouch added 15:01 - Sep 18

Chuffed to see Celina back. Doubt he'll last the full 90 minutes but just glad to see him getting some minutes under his belt this afternoon. 0

