Tractor Girls Host Keynsham Aiming to Hit Top

Sunday, 19th Sep 2021 09:26 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to return to the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division when they host Keynsham at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls, who are yet to concede a goal this season, are currently second behind Southampton on goal difference with both sides having a 100 per cent record but with the Saints not having a game this weekend. However, manager Joe Sheehan doesn’t see much significance in being top at this stage of the season. “It’s not important at all, if I’m honest,” he said. “There’s a lot of football still to be played, there are a lot of teams in our division and we’ve only just started, we’re so early in our campaign. “So, we’re still making small steps to try and be a really good team, a team that can try and be high performers, a team that can try and be as consistent as possible and the league table at this stage is kind of irrelevant to that.” He added: “It was a nice break last week, playing in the League Cup. We’re now looking forward to getting back to league action and hopefully can continue the fine form that we’re in.” 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗨𝗣



📅 Sunday 19 September



🆚 Keynsham Town



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 Tickets:



True Blues - Free

Adults - £5

Concessions - £3

U16s - Free with paying adult



👕 Collection for donated kits #ITFC pic.twitter.com/6XcmOpZCSo — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) September 16, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



