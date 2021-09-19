Tractor Girls Hit 11 to Return to Top of Table
Sunday, 19th Sep 2021 18:50 by Liam Young
Four goals from Eloise King helped Ipswich Town Women record double figures for the first time this season as they thrashed basement club Keynsham Town 11-2 at the Goldstar Stadium to return to the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division table.
Town’s 100 per cent start to the season was never under threat with further goals from Sophie Peskett (2), Anna Grey (2), Maddie Biggs, Abbie Lafayette and a first for full-back Maria Boswell.
Keynsham were out-classed from start to finish but did take consolation from a double by Henna Butcher in the second half to at least register on the scoresheet.
Grey hit the post after two minutes to set the pattern of the game early on with King breaking the deadlock after 10 and then adding a quick fire second, slotting coolly after being played in behind.
Town had to be patient for goals three and four but like the theme of the game they came in clusters as this time Grey scored a quick-fire brace – the second one very impressively after beating several players and the keeper.
Peskett was a menace all match, and she got herself deservingly on the scoresheet in first half stoppage time with a tap-in.
The second half started like the first as Boswell scored her first senior goal by smashing home from the edge of the area before Peskett added her second shortly after.
Goals were flowing, King completed her hat-trick before Town lost a little bit of concentration and gifted a couple of soft goals to Butcher, the first conceded by the Blues in 2021/22, although her second was a rocket from 30 yards after sloppy play by Town in midfield.
They composed themselves again with King adding another tap in after a brilliant cross from substitute Natasha Thomas.
But they weren’t finished there, first Lafayette – who had whipped in some delicious crosses during the game – devilishly whipped a deep free-kick from wide over the keeper’s head and into the far corner of the net.
It was already a rout but there was still time for Biggs to have the last word, heading home after a sumptuous Eva Hubbard cross to round off a dominant display.
As a result the Blues return to the top of the table with previous leaders Southampton not in action today.
Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Cooper (Smith 70), Egan (A Jackson 70), Hubbard, Lafayette, Horwood, Peskett (Thomas 61), King, Grey (Robertson 61), Biggs Unused: L Jackson
Photo: Ross Halls
