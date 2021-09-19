Youngster Hoque Named in Preliminary Bangladesh Squad

Sunday, 19th Sep 2021 19:38

Academy second-year scholar Yousuf Hoque has been named in a preliminary 34-man Bangladesh squad ahead of the SAFF Championship in the Maldives next month, his first senior international call.

Bangladesh are in the same group as the hosts, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the tournament which runs from October 1st to 16th.

Striker Hoque, 18, doesn’t yet have a Bangladeshi passport but has applied for a visa and it’s anticipated that the paperwork will be a formality.

If he wins a cap, Hoque will become the first Town player to represent Bangladesh.

The squad is expected to meet up to train in preparation for the competition from September 21st.





Photo: James Ager