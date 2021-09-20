Boss Cook's Son Connor Joins Academy

Monday, 20th Sep 2021 11:17

Connor Cook, the son of Blues boss Paul, has joined the Town academy as a scholar, TWTD can reveal.

Cook first featured for the U18s during pre-season and has been in and around Adem Atay’s squad since their Professional Development League Two South campaign got under way.

The 18-year-old lined up in right midfield in the pre-season friendly away against Essex side May & Baker but is understood to be able to operate in a variety of positions. He is believed to have previously been with Wigan's youth set-up.

Town’s U18s remain top of PDL2 South with no games having been played this weekend. They host QPR at Playford Road on Saturday.





Photos: James Ager

Chris_ITFC added 11:21 - Sep 20

Now that’s quite literally Jobs for the Boys! 0