Boss Cook's Son Connor Joins Academy
Monday, 20th Sep 2021 11:17
Connor Cook, the son of Blues boss Paul, has joined the Town academy as a scholar, TWTD can reveal.
Cook first featured for the U18s during pre-season and has been in and around Adem Atay’s squad since their Professional Development League Two South campaign got under way.
The 18-year-old lined up in right midfield in the pre-season friendly away against Essex side May & Baker but is understood to be able to operate in a variety of positions. He is believed to have previously been with Wigan's youth set-up.
Town’s U18s remain top of PDL2 South with no games having been played this weekend. They host QPR at Playford Road on Saturday.
Photos: James Ager
