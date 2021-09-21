Warburton Delighted By Bonne's Town Start But Cool on Recall Talk

Tuesday, 21st Sep 2021 10:39

QPR manager Mark Warburton says he’s delighted for Macauley Bonne that he’s made such an impressive start to his loan spell with the Blues but says recalling the 25-year-old in January isn’t currently in his plans, although hasn't ruled out doing so.

The Ipswich-born striker has netted five goals since joining the club on a season-long loan, four in his last three games, having bagged only four in the whole of 2020/21 with the Hoops.

The Zimbabwe international is currently the joint-second top scorer in League One but the most clinical having scored one goal for every 79 minutes of League One football he has played.

QPR can recall Bonne in January, as Town would have been able to send him back had the spell not worked out, but Warburton says he has plenty of other options.

“We’ll see how we go,” he told West London Sport, “I don’t think anyone would say that Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Chris Willock are bad options to have.

“Players need to play. If Macca was here today, for example, and comes off the bench alongside Charlie, Andre or Lyndon, does he benefit more from being out on loan and playing or by sitting on the bench in the Championship?

“His job is to go out and score goals and he’s doing that, I’m delighted to see him doing that. That’s the idea of a good loan. He goes out and gets pitch time, gets opportunities, and he takes them.

“Every time you move up, it’s a different level, so that was the idea of the loan. I’m happy with the loan and delighted for him. Hopefully he carries on going.”

Bonne joined QPR from Charlton for £2 million in October 2020, signing a three-year deal with the Loftus Road club having an option to keep him for a further season.





Photo: Matchday Images

BlueBlood90 added 10:42 - Sep 21

I'd love nothing more than to see him stay permanently in January. However you can't help but think he's becoming more and more out of our price range with every goal he scores. 3

OwainG1992 added 10:46 - Sep 21

If we had Marcus Evans in charge then yes we wouldn't get him permanently.

We are not in that regime any more.

If we go up we will most certainly be able to afford him. 1

JewellintheTown added 10:49 - Sep 21

On current form I'd want him to stay, definitely, but very much dependant on what Bonne wants and how he's playing at Christmas. Will he want to move here? Would seem he's happy here so far.

As we've experienced, if a players not happy at a parent club or wants a transfer then they need to get rid. Only problem would be he'd potentially be on the open market for higher offers unless we could do a deal with QPR. Then again, if Bonne didn't want to move to that higher offer club then he could dig his heels in.

If we can keep him sweet and he wants to move here permanently, then who knows what coup we could pull for a permanent deal.

I'm sure behind the scenes conversations have or will be happening over this soon anyway. 0

FramlinghamBlue added 10:53 - Sep 21

Why wouldn’t he be on our price range? The rules in EFL are about salty as a %age of turnover not transfer fees? 0

Cakeman added 10:55 - Sep 21

If he continues to score as he is I’m sure QPR would recall him. By January Macauley could have rattled up fifteen or more goals.

They would love to have an in form striker I’m sure. We would do the same I would have thought.

At the moment we don’t have an up and running replacement either as Joe Pigott and James Norwood haven’t been playing much.

I think we need to try and buy him in January. His love of Ipswich must be a huge advantage. 0

blues1 added 11:04 - Sep 21

Frzmlingham blue. Bcse simply we are very close to the 60% of income on wages already. And would be surprised if we could offer him what hed want. Then again, who knows. Others have taken pay cuts to sign. So maybe would. May have to get rid of some1 to bring him in tho. Snd not sure if buying him in january is even an option to be honest. 0

ipswich134 added 11:10 - Sep 21

We have plenty options . While we might lose him, we must always have plan B or even C. -1

Fenland_Blue added 11:12 - Sep 21

blues1 I can see us having another little clear out in January, with Jackson, Nolan and big Toto and perhaps even Norwood being sold. 1

ThaiBlue added 11:25 - Sep 21

Cant see him going back to qpr in january as wharburton says hes got enough options up front in his team,will be good for us. 0

Mediocre_Quick added 11:30 - Sep 21

Ipswich134 - Other options? You mean Piggott who only has 1 goal to his name and has looked underwhelming whenever he's played? Jackson looks like a lost cause and will most likely make way in January, or next summer, Norwood has looked okay, but not the goal threat he once was



Ideally, we'd sign him on a perm in January, home town boy, playing for his home town club, it's fairytale stuff, but it's working out quite nicely 0

Bazza8564 added 11:40 - Sep 21

Our capital outlay on players thus far has mostly been covered by the seven figure sums for Downes, Dozzell and (very nearly 1m) for Gibbs.



I just cant see the management team wanting to run any risk of losing MB and I suspect a bid of £2m or thereabouts would be very tempting for QPR who will be looking for more quality in the second half of the season to push the towards the prem. Unless there are wages issues (and yes I agree we will most likely have another clear out in January) its pretty clear the lad wants to be here.



Oh, and Ashton pretty much always gets his man! 0