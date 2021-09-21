Warburton Delighted By Bonne's Town Start But Cool on Recall Talk
Tuesday, 21st Sep 2021 10:39
QPR manager Mark Warburton says he’s delighted for Macauley Bonne that he’s made such an impressive start to his loan spell with the Blues but says recalling the 25-year-old in January isn’t currently in his plans, although hasn't ruled out doing so.
The Ipswich-born striker has netted five goals since joining the club on a season-long loan, four in his last three games, having bagged only four in the whole of 2020/21 with the Hoops.
The Zimbabwe international is currently the joint-second top scorer in League One but the most clinical having scored one goal for every 79 minutes of League One football he has played.
QPR can recall Bonne in January, as Town would have been able to send him back had the spell not worked out, but Warburton says he has plenty of other options.
“We’ll see how we go,” he told West London Sport, “I don’t think anyone would say that Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Chris Willock are bad options to have.
“Players need to play. If Macca was here today, for example, and comes off the bench alongside Charlie, Andre or Lyndon, does he benefit more from being out on loan and playing or by sitting on the bench in the Championship?
“His job is to go out and score goals and he’s doing that, I’m delighted to see him doing that. That’s the idea of a good loan. He goes out and gets pitch time, gets opportunities, and he takes them.
“Every time you move up, it’s a different level, so that was the idea of the loan. I’m happy with the loan and delighted for him. Hopefully he carries on going.”
Bonne joined QPR from Charlton for £2 million in October 2020, signing a three-year deal with the Loftus Road club having an option to keep him for a further season.
