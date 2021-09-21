U16s Beat Bury On Penalties in U18 Midweek Cup

Tuesday, 21st Sep 2021 16:19 Town’s U16s progressed to round two of the Suffolk FA Boys' U18 Midweek Cup after defeating Bury Town's U18s 4-3 on penalties at the Denny Brothers Stadium following a 1-1 draw. Jack Turner gave the home side the lead in the eighth minute but the Blues levelled on 21 via 15-year-old Alex Graham Alexandrou, who has been with the club since he was seven and has been capped at youth level by Cyprus. Skipper Emmanuel Okonowo, who has been on the bench for the U23s this season, netted the decisive penalty kick to send the youngsters through (see below). U16s: Williamson (Cullum 46), Franz (Davis 69), Adams (Franz 89), Turner (Donohoe 85), Donohoe (Coburn 46), Cooper, Taylor, Okonowo (c), Davis (Graham Alexandrou 63), Graham Alexandrou (Morgan 36), Scanlon. That he did, to send Ipswich through to the second round. All the best to them in the next round. Reminder we will be back at Ram Meadow again next Monday when we host Felixstowe in the FA Youth Cup. Kick off is 7:45pm. pic.twitter.com/9iB8Z59mrU — Bury Town Under 18s (@burytownunder18) September 20, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



