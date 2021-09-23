Town Expecting More Than 20,000 For Owls Visit

Thursday, 23rd Sep 2021 10:50 Town are expecting a crowd of more than 20,000 for Saturday’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday. So far this season, the Blues have had one attendance in excess of 20,000, with 21,037 having watched the 2-2 opening day draw with Morecambe. The MK Dons game was seen by 18,622 fans, Wimbledon match by 19,051 and Bolton’s visit by 19,267. The Owls, who are 13th in the table without a win in their last three in League One, have sold out their allocation of 2,000 seats. Tickets are available here.

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 11:05 - Sep 23

Partly down to a large following by Sheffield then, but still a big positive none the less! Some very good attendances so far this season, hope that continues! Keep doing our job of supporting the team and hopefully they'll keep delivering the results... 0

