Cook: Bonne to Stay Longer Term? We'll Wait and See
Friday, 24th Sep 2021 10:41
Town manager Paul Cook says it must be amazing for striker Macauley Bonne to score goals for the club he supports in front of his family but was coy when asked whether there had been any discussions regarding keeping the loanee from QPR longer term.
Ipswich-born Bonne has already netted five goals since joining the Blues on a season-long loan from the West Londoners in the summer, including Saturday’s winner at Lincoln.
Asked whether there had been any talks regarding Bonne, who moved to the Hoops for £2 million from Charlton in October last year, staying longer term, Cook said: “Macauley, obviously as everyone knows, is such a big Ipswich Town fan and to be scoring those goals in front of your own supporters must have a value that no money brings.
“It must be something for his family and himself, it must be amazing. All I'd say is long may it continue and it will continue for as long as he's here, and how long that is, we will wait and see.”
Earlier in the week, QPR manager Mark Warburton played down suggestions he could recall the striker in January, although didn’t rule out doing so.
