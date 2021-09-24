Table-Topping U18s Host QPR

Friday, 24th Sep 2021 17:00

Town’s table-topping U18s are in behind-closed-doors home action against QPR at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues are three points clear of Charlton at the top of the table but with the Addicks having a game in hand.

QPR are sixth having won one and lost three of their matches this season.





Photo: Matchday Images