Evening With Burley in Brightlingsea

Monday, 27th Sep 2021 10:55

The Town Supporters Club are hosting an Ipswich Legends Night with George Burley at Brightlingsea on Friday 1st October (7.30pm).

The event, at Brightlingsea Regent Football Club, North Road, CO7 OPL, follows a successful similar evening at Bury Town earlier this month.

Scotland international Burley, a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s great Town team and the manager who took the Blues to play-off glory in 2000, will be telling stories from both those eras.

A limited number of tickets are still available via Purple Sector Entertainment Events https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/george-burley-an-ipswich-legend-returns-tickets-1





Photo: Action Images