Nsiala, Barry and Jackson Start for U23s

Monday, 27th Sep 2021 12:56

Toto Nsiala, Louis Barry and Kayden Jackson are all in the U23s side facing leaders Bristol City behind closed doors at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon (KO 1pm).

Centre-half Nsiala is playing his first game since recovering from a hamstring injury.

The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug this season, are currently fifth in PDL2 South but having played fewer games than the Robins and the other sides above them.

Town have included Tete Yengi, a 21-year-old Australian forward, who has signed a one-year deal plus an option for a further season at Portman Road, on the bench.

Yengi, who is 6ft 5in tall, was previously with A-League side the Newcastle Jets. His older brother Kusini plays for Adelaide United.

Town: Ridd, Alexander, Nsiala, Baggott, Clements, Healy, Humphreys, Chirewa, Siziba, Barry, Jackson. Subs: Cullum, Stewart, Yengi, Morris, Ward.





Photo: Matchday Images