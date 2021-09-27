Town Sign Australian Trialist
Monday, 27th Sep 2021 13:08
Town have signed Australian trialist Tete Yengi on a one-year deal with an option for a further season.
Yengi signed on the dotted line at Portman Road last week from A-League side Newcastle Jets.
We understand Yengi, who is on the bench for the U23s this afternoon, came to Portman Road via a connection with keeper-coach John Keeley and has been at the club for a fortnight.
Yengi played youth football with Croydon Kings and hometown side Adelaide Comets before joining the Jets on a scholaeship in December last year.
The 6ft 5in tall central striker, wideman or attacking midfielder’s older brother Kusini plays for Adelaide United.
