Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Sign Australian Trialist
Monday, 27th Sep 2021 13:08

Town have signed Australian trialist Tete Yengi on a one-year deal with an option for a further season.

Yengi signed on the dotted line at Portman Road last week from A-League side Newcastle Jets.

We understand Yengi, who is on the bench for the U23s this afternoon, came to Portman Road via a connection with keeper-coach John Keeley and has been at the club for a fortnight.

Yengi played youth football with Croydon Kings and hometown side Adelaide Comets before joining the Jets on a scholaeship in December last year.

The 6ft 5in tall central striker, wideman or attacking midfielder’s older brother Kusini plays for Adelaide United.


Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Blue_badge added 13:13 - Sep 27
Welcome and good luck with the Town - hope to see you tear this league up in due course...
2

OsborneOneNil added 13:22 - Sep 27
Good feet for a tall lad.
0

NthQldITFC added 13:25 - Sep 27
^ yes, nearly six and a half!
0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:25 - Sep 27
Has he seen our training ground ?!
0

JewellintheTown added 13:27 - Sep 27
Seems to have a good eye for where the ball needs to be. Could be a decent signing with the right mentor.
Welcome aboard, Tete.
BTW, how do we accurately pronounce his name?
0

BlueInBerks added 13:31 - Sep 27
Imposing!
0

GiveusaWave added 13:31 - Sep 27
Welcome to the club...hopefully see you in the first team squad soon...
0

Bluearmy_81 added 13:33 - Sep 27
Welcome Tete. How old is he?!
0

blue62 added 13:39 - Sep 27
Says born in 2000 on the video.
0

dangerous30 added 13:52 - Sep 27
Good luck
0

ThaiBlue added 13:54 - Sep 27
Get him on the bench and give him a runout looks good to me.
0

brendenward35 added 13:59 - Sep 27
Be one for next season as I think the squad has already been sent to the EFL so I don't think he can be added unless someone leaves. Looks to be clever with his feet could be one for the future reminds me of Edwards
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 280 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021