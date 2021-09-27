Town Sign Australian Trialist

Monday, 27th Sep 2021 13:08 Town have signed Australian trialist Tete Yengi on a one-year deal with an option for a further season. Yengi signed on the dotted line at Portman Road last week from A-League side Newcastle Jets. We understand Yengi, who is on the bench for the U23s this afternoon, came to Portman Road via a connection with keeper-coach John Keeley and has been at the club for a fortnight. Yengi played youth football with Croydon Kings and hometown side Adelaide Comets before joining the Jets on a scholaeship in December last year. The 6ft 5in tall central striker, wideman or attacking midfielder’s older brother Kusini plays for Adelaide United.

Photo: ITFC



Blue_badge added 13:13 - Sep 27

Welcome and good luck with the Town - hope to see you tear this league up in due course...

2

OsborneOneNil added 13:22 - Sep 27

Good feet for a tall lad. 0

NthQldITFC added 13:25 - Sep 27

^ yes, nearly six and a half! 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:25 - Sep 27

Has he seen our training ground ?! 0

JewellintheTown added 13:27 - Sep 27

Seems to have a good eye for where the ball needs to be. Could be a decent signing with the right mentor.

Welcome aboard, Tete.

BTW, how do we accurately pronounce his name? 0

BlueInBerks added 13:31 - Sep 27

Imposing! 0

GiveusaWave added 13:31 - Sep 27

Welcome to the club...hopefully see you in the first team squad soon... 0

Bluearmy_81 added 13:33 - Sep 27

Welcome Tete. How old is he?! 0

blue62 added 13:39 - Sep 27

Says born in 2000 on the video. 0

dangerous30 added 13:52 - Sep 27

Good luck 0

ThaiBlue added 13:54 - Sep 27

Get him on the bench and give him a runout looks good to me. 0

brendenward35 added 13:59 - Sep 27

Be one for next season as I think the squad has already been sent to the EFL so I don't think he can be added unless someone leaves. Looks to be clever with his feet could be one for the future reminds me of Edwards 0

