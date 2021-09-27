Ward on Target But U23s Beaten By 10-Man Robins

Monday, 27th Sep 2021 15:09

Sub Matt Ward scored in the 89th minute but couldn’t prevent Town’s U23s from falling to a 2-1 defeat to Professional Development League Two South leaders Bristol City at Playford Road, despite the visitors having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Robins keeper Harvey Wiles-Richards was dismissed for bringing down Kayden Jackson, who started along with Toto Nsiala and Louie Barry, outside the box in the 28th minute.

But two minutes later, the West Countrymen went in front from the penalty spot via Louis Britton.

The visitors doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining via a Sam Bell which found its way into the net with Ward pulling one back for Town a minute from time.

U23s: Ridd, Alexander, Nsiala, Baggott, Clements, Healy, Humphreys, Chirewa, Siziba, Barry, Jackson. Subs: Cullum, Stewart, Yengi, Morris, Ward.





Photo: Matchday Images