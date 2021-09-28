Detmer: This Train Has Left the Station

Tuesday, 28th Sep 2021 16:06 Blues co-owner Mark Detmer says “this train has left the station” under the club's new ownership and says his message to fans is to stay positive. Detmer is one of the Three Lions who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who completed their takeover of the club in April. Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Detmer was asked for his message to fans at this point in the season. “I think it’s ‘Stay positive’,” he said. “I think there’s so much to be said that you get 21,000, 22,000 out to a match, you know people are working hard, you may not see it each and every day, but working hard for that result on Tuesday and when we come up against Accrington on Saturday. “Know that the tireless work, effort, energy, positivity, and that if we keep pouring that into the club the results will follow. “I really appreciate the support that we’ve seen in the community and for those that are on board with us, this train has left the station under our ownership group and we want everyone to get on board. “And with that again, we’ll work tirelessly to get those results on Tuesdays and Saturdays.” None of the Three Lions have yet been at a game with Covid restrictions and then their diaries having thwarted them up to now, however, Detmer says he can’t wait to get over and finally meet everyone face to face. “Zoom has been great as an intermediary, but there’s nothing like meeting in person,” he said. “You really get a sense of people and hopefully if comes across how genuine we are with our love for the club and our desire to move the club forward each and every day. “Everybody’s working really hard behind the scenes, that isn’t always reflective of the result we were receiving earlier in the season but hopefully after Lincoln we’ve turned that corner and we continue to post more and more points.” He says the community is at the centre of their aims for the club: “We definitely do, community is such a big part of what we’re all about and so getting there I think will be game-changing for us, to use the pun. “It’s really, really been important and we’ve been working on a couple of different dates for travel.”



Photo: TWTD



Wacko added 16:14 - Sep 28

Hope it's not Greater Anglia 6

Churchman added 16:26 - Sep 28

Let’s hope it doesn’t leave the rails! 0

arc added 16:36 - Sep 28



"This train has left the station… and we want everyone to get on board." How can we get on board if the train has left the station???



Oh, failed metaphors really bug me... ;-) 3

ButchersBrokenNose added 16:36 - Sep 28

I live in the U.S. and I've been over for a couple of games and will be returning in October, so I don't understand why it's so hard for them to come meet their new employees. That's business management 101.



The fact is the so-called Three Lions have interests in several clubs in different countries in Europe and North America. Town is just one subsidiary. That probably has something to do with how much time they can devote to us. I like what they're saying about community, etc., but If we don't start challenging for promotion to the Premier League (yes, the EPL) in the next few years, they will off-load us as an under-performing asset and won't think twice about the effect our freefall will have on the community. 0

exeterblue10 added 17:04 - Sep 28

Arc, at the next station I guess? 0

Eddie1985 added 17:10 - Sep 28

Agree with butchersbrokennose, it's great they have given us a chance to move forward but we are just a foreign investment to them and eventually if we don't progress and increase in value they will cut there losses. 0

