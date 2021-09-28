Morsy Handed League Debut and Evans Returns

Tuesday, 28th Sep 2021 19:08 Sam Morsy makes his Blues league debut as skipper and Lee Evans returns to the team as Town take on bottom club Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road. Morsy and Evans, who missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury, come in to the centre of midfield with Idris El Mizouni dropping to the bench with Tom Carroll missing from the 18. Kyle Edwards is also absent from the squad, despite manager Paul Cook having said he expected the winger to return. Doncaster make one change from their weekend 2-1 defeat at Plymouth with Dan Gardner coming in for Ethan Galbraith, who drops out of the squad. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans, Morsy (c), Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Woolfenden, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Norwood. Doncaster: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Anderson (c), Williams, Close, Rowe, Smith, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur, Gardner. Subs: Jones, Olowu, Barlow, Seaman, Vilca, Horton, Hasani. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

Europablue added 19:14 - Sep 28

It looks like Cook is picking favourites by having the intended Morsy/Evans partnership. That's not a criticism. Those two know each other, but other players have played themselves into the team based on performances. I hope Celina is not too tired.

I'm definitely hoping that Cook gets this big call right!

Come on town! Three points please! 1

chepstowblue added 19:20 - Sep 28

I know it's all based on form and fitness, but a settled side is already out of the question this season. Not since 1981 have I or the manager known what his best eleven is! 0

KiwiTractor added 19:22 - Sep 28

Good luck lads. 1

