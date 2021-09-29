Dobra Nets First Colchester Goal

Wednesday, 29th Sep 2021 12:06 On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra scored his first goal of his loan spell at Colchester United last night to see the U’s to a 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over West Ham’s U21s at the JobServe Community Stadium. Dobra, 20, who was making his second start for the North Essex side in the competition with his only League Two involvement up to now two sub appearances, found the net in the seventh minute and the Albanian U21 international’s goal proved to be enough to win the tie. ”It was a fantastic finish for the goal,” head coach Hayden Mullins told the Colchester Gazette. "It was a well-worked goal and great for Mando [Dobra] to get himself a goal, because he does a lot of work for the team. “He carries us up the pitch and he's very bright - it was lovely to see him score. We knew that the young attacking lads we played would be nice and bright. “I thought [Luke] Chambers and [Tom] Eastman were fantastic at the back and they marshalled it really well, along with Brendan [Wiredu] in midfield. “It was about the character and the tempo. We wanted to attack the game which I felt we did and the first half in particular was very pleasing and it was a good performance.” The Blues and U’s are in the same group in the Papa John’s Trophy with Town currently sitting in bottom spot ahead of their trip to Gillingham next Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



SouperJim added 12:31 - Sep 29

So Dobra managed to do what a "strong" Ipswich side collectively couldn't - beat West Ham U21s in the tinpot trophy! -1

Buryblue78 added 12:33 - Sep 29

We’ll done young man

I for one hope you come back to us a better fitter stronger and more confident player

I look forward to seeing you play for us again

Enjoy your time down the road 2

Marinersnose added 12:42 - Sep 29

Dobra will be a big success in the future. He’s no ordinary player but he needs games in order to continue his development. Well done Dobs 2

franz_tyson added 12:43 - Sep 29

Mando? He’s called Dobs. 1

