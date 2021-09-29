Trio in Team of Midweek

Wednesday, 29th Sep 2021 12:17 Town duo Lee Evans and Macauley Bonne have been named in the SkyBet League One Team of Midweek with Paul Cook the select manager following last night’s 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster Rovers. Evans netted a hat-trick, his first three goals for the club, and Bonne a brace, taking his total to seven for the season already. Cook saw his side to a home victory for the first time this season and the Blues to six goals for the first time since February 2011 when they coincidentally won by the same scoreline at Doncaster with Connor Wickham claiming a hat-trick on that occasion. Town last netted six at home against Bristol City in November 2007 when Jon Walters - who was watching last night's match - scored grabbed three. Evans’s hat-trick was the first for the club since Grant Ward’s debut treble on the opening day of 2016/17 against Barnsley.

