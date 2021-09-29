Dobra: A Proud Moment
Wednesday, 29th Sep 2021 13:30
Blues forward Armando Dobra said scoring his first goal for Colchester in their 1-0 Papa John's Trophy victory over West Ham's U21s last night was a proud moment.
Dobra netted in the seventh minute as he again impressed for the League Two side, who he joined on loan for the season just prior to the transfer window closing.
“I haven't scored in a while and to get that first goal was a very proud moment for me,” the 20-year-old told the Colchester Gazette.
“I saw the keeper come out and I thought I'd just dink it over him, so I'm really happy. I hope I can get many more for the team.”
Dobra hopes his performance and goal will put him in head coach Hayden Mullins’s thoughts for a start in his League Two side, the Albanian U21 international having made only two sub appearances so far in addition to two starts in the Papa John’s Trophy.
“I want to show the gaffer what I can do in these games and play as well as I can to give him a problem for the league games," he said.
“I like attacking but if the team needs me to defend, then I'm there to do that too.
“I'm there to put my body on the line, like everyone else has to do from the backline to midfield and up top as well.”
“We drew last weekend and followed that up with a win, so that gives us a boost going into Saturday [when Salford visit] to get another win here.
“Our home form is really important; our away form is really good so if we can do that with our home form as well, we'll be right up there. It's good to get three points in the competition.
“I thought we were very good in the first half but you also have to do the ugly side of the game.
“When we're under the cosh, you have to defend as a team and I thought we did that really well.
“Even in the second half, we had chances to kill the game on the counter-attack. Overall, I think we played really well.”
Colchester are currently third in the group which also includes Town, who are bottom ahead of their trip to Gillingham next Tuesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]