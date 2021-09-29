Bonne Left Out of Zimbabwe Squad

Wednesday, 29th Sep 2021 13:45 Blues striker Macauley Bonne has been left out of the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ghana early in October. The seven-goal frontman’s omission comes as a surprise given his form for Town and after he was named in the initial party for the internationals earlier this month, although the 25-year-old ultimately didn’t travel due to EFL clubs not releasing players for matches in countries on the Government's red list. Ghana, who host the first match on Saturday 9th October, isn’t on the red list, but Zimbabwe still is and ZIFA [the Zimbabwe FA] say discussions are ongoing regarding the involvement of the English-based players included in the squad in the game in Harare on Tuesday 12th October. Bonne being left out of the Zimbabwe squad means it’s less likely Town’s home game with Shrewsbury on Saturday 9th October will be postponed due to international calls. Midfielder Sam Morsy has already been named in the Egypt squad, while Bersant Celina seems likely to be included by Kosovo for their games in Sweden on Saturday 9th October and at home to Georgia three days later. Both Sweden and Kosovo are on the amber list. Zimbabwe: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



CaptainAhab added 13:50 - Sep 29

😅 0

ArnieM added 13:50 - Sep 29

Sorry, but I’m actually glad . Not good for him personally I know. But Club comes first this season . And I’m desperately hoping Morsy is not given go ahead to play for his Country too. We need our best players here right now .



Sorry if that offends , but we have too much to lose if the team is disrupted by international call ups. 1

JewellintheTown added 14:11 - Sep 29

Scoring here at Ipswich like he is, I think part of Bonne will be happy he doesn't have the distraction & can focus on what he's been brilliant at so far. He would have deserved a place.

Hope his form hasn't been based on impressing for playing for Zimbabwe though.

Selfishly I'm sad, but glad, if you know what I mean. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 14:13 - Sep 29

Doesn’t offend ArnieM I couldn’t agree more, I know it must be an extremely proud moment for these players to represent their countries, but on a selfish/ITFC point of view, I’d rather Bonne be rifling more goals in for us than Zimbabwe and Morsey putting in more performances like last night for us than Egypt.

Both were exceptional last night btw 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments