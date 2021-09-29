Bonne Left Out of Zimbabwe Squad
Wednesday, 29th Sep 2021 13:45
Blues striker Macauley Bonne has been left out of the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ghana early in October.
The seven-goal frontman’s omission comes as a surprise given his form for Town and after he was named in the initial party for the internationals earlier this month, although the 25-year-old ultimately didn’t travel due to EFL clubs not releasing players for matches in countries on the Government's red list.
Ghana, who host the first match on Saturday 9th October, isn’t on the red list, but Zimbabwe still is and ZIFA [the Zimbabwe FA] say discussions are ongoing regarding the involvement of the English-based players included in the squad in the game in Harare on Tuesday 12th October.
Bonne being left out of the Zimbabwe squad means it’s less likely Town’s home game with Shrewsbury on Saturday 9th October will be postponed due to international calls.
Midfielder Sam Morsy has already been named in the Egypt squad, while Bersant Celina seems likely to be included by Kosovo for their games in Sweden on Saturday 9th October and at home to Georgia three days later. Both Sweden and Kosovo are on the amber list.
Zimbabwe: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).
Photo: Matchday Images
