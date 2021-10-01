Edwards and Nsiala Back in Squad But Carroll and Pigott Miss Out

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 09:24 Kyle Edwards and Toto Nsiala will be in the squad at Accrington on Saturday but Tom Carroll and Joe Pigott both miss out due to a minor injury and illness respectively. Carroll and Pigott were both absent from the squad which hammered Doncaster 6-0 on Tuesday and manager Paul Cook confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the pair also wouldn’t be involved against Stanley. “Because we don’t want to give you too much information beforehand, Tom’s been carrying a hip flexor type problem and with Sam Morsy being available, we’ve taken the opportunity to try and get Tom Carroll fit and right,” he said. “Tom’s done really, really well playing for a game or two probably through a little bit of pain, which was very good of Tom. “The truth is we’ve taken this little window of opportunity to get Tom right having Idris [El Mizouni] available, Samy available and Lee [Evans]. “We’re quite strong in that area, so it was a good opportunity for Tom, especially on the back of the results that we’d had to take the opportunity to get himself right. “Joe Pigott had a virus that knocked him back quite a bit. I think he picked that up last Sunday or Monday, which resulted in him being ruled out of the game completely. “The reality is that Joe’s been left behind to train this weekend and will be involved again from Monday properly.” Asked whether Edwards would be in the squad, he said: “I’ve seen him in the hotel this morning, so you can work that one out for yourselves. “Kyle had a groin problem that he picked up in the warm-up, he’s fully over it now. He’s done a really a strong recovery programme in relation to it, he’d missed a bit of pre-season, he’d had an interrupted programme, probably came to us not as fit as possible, and that’s nothing against Kyle. “And now he’s had a really good couple of weeks’ training, he’s very strong, as you can imagine he looks good and he’s in the squad tomorrow, for sure, 100 per cent, so our supporters can be delighted with that.” Cook says keeper Christian Walton is also on the mend from the adductor injury he suffered in training prior to the Lincoln match. “I think all our lads are getting close to fitness now,” he said. “The injury list is getting a lot better. I think Toto Nsiala’s back in with us again tomorrow, which is great. Kyle Edwards is obviously back in tomorrow, which is great. “I think there’s only Christian, Tom Carroll’s joined that but that was more because we wanted to get Tom right, so Tom’s not far away at all, Christian’s not far away at all and that will probably only leave Jon Nolan [who is on the way back from a calf injury], which is great for everyone at the club. “Great credit to our medical department, great credit to the sports science lads, who have maintained fitness over this period of time really well, and more importantly great credit to the players because they’ve trained really hard.” Following Tuesday, Cook admits he has a very simple decision when it comes to selecting his team for Saturday. “One hundred per cent correct,” he said. “Very, very easy. I think when you have midweek games and you have a lot of different stuff going on, I think the reality is that we’re always looking. “I think that word ‘tinkerman’ came into football, Claudio Ranieri wasn’t it, who got the nickname The Tinkerman for changing the teams and I think, as you can imagine, tomorrow I don’t think you’re going to see many changes in our team.” Hayden Coulson has missed the last two games with a groin problem and seems unlikely to return.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 09:34 - Oct 1

Frankly, at this level our squad is just bloody scary! 4

Edmundo added 09:40 - Oct 1

Consistency is what we need now, in all departments: let's get a run of WINS, not just draws, and fly up the table. 1

Radlett_blue added 09:48 - Oct 1

Is Jon Nolan EVER going to be fit & if he is. can anyone see him getting a game? One to loan out or get rid of in January, I think - he will be 30 before this season ends. 3

London_Blue added 10:00 - Oct 1

@Radlett, one can only hope that he moves on 😁 2

MaySixth added 10:07 - Oct 1

Nolan is a class player to have in the squad. 1

Lloyds added 10:49 - Oct 1

I think Nolan is a proven League One player and I would like to see him back to full fitness, he's got grit and can find a goal and when the games come thick and fast we could see injuries to Morsy, Evans or Carroll and Nolan would be an experienced head to help the likes of Rekeem Harper and Idris who have great promise but are pretty much rookies at present and haven't played a full season in the gnarly League One!

Hoping to see a decent side in the Papa Johns next week...

But this week, would love to see a fit Edwards get 30 minutes plus...

Got to learn to love Fraser, technically very gifted and most of the great moves come through him and he's experienced at this level with a first class assist and goal scoring record in this Division and I think Cook rates him highly.... he just doesn't seem to like doing the ugly stuff... 0

muhrensleftfoot added 10:57 - Oct 1

It all sounds good to me. Need to put a run of wins together to climb the league. As for Nolan, he always seemed a bit lightweight to me, but he's a scouser so he'll no doubt get his chance when fit :). 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments