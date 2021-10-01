Cook: It Was Quite a Simple Phone Call

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 10:46 Town boss Paul Cook says his phone call with old friend and Accrington boss John Coleman when he told him he wanted to buy his centre-half Cameron Burgess wasn’t a difficult conversation. Burgess, 25, joined the Blues from Stanley for £750,000 in August, two games into the season. Cook revealed at his press conference that the pair, who have been friends since they were children, speak regularly and the move was completed very swiftly. “To be fair to John, it was quite a simple phone call really,” Cook said. “I've known John's team as well as John probably because we discuss the players and Cameron is someone who we'd watched. “It was something for both clubs that if a deal could be done, let's do it. If a deal wasn't going to be achievable, then let's not bother each other. I've got too much respect for John and [chairman] Andy Holt at the club. “And the deal was done very, very quickly, and that was credit to [Town CEO] Mark Ashton and our club and also the powers that be at Accrington. “It was a move that everyone was happy with, and when you get moves like that, they're quite simple.” Cook says Australian U23 international Burgess and George Edmundson have shown a growing understanding after a difficult first game together in which the Blues conceded five goals at home to Bolton. “The minute the results look like [they currently are], everything looks rosy,” Cook said. “Our job is just to move on. “I think Cameron and George's relationship, if you go back to the Bolton game, and then you look at the Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday games, they're like night and day. But that's what comes when you play together, and you can grow as a partnership.”

Photo: Matchday Images



