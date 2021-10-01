Hopefully We've Got Our Drubbing For the Season Over - Notes for Accrington Stanley

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter As the Blues travel to Accrington Stanley looking for back-to-back away wins for the first time since March, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. A sense of relief was felt at Portman Road on Tuesday night, as Town picked up a dominant 6-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, their first home victory of the season. Saturday’s opponents, Accrington Stanley, come into this game off the back of a damaging 5-1 defeat to Oxford United in midweek and are currently four games without a win So far this season, Accy have picked up four wins, one draw and five defeats from their opening nine games, but have conceded 14 goals in their last four games. Last season, Dion Charles was one of the most dangerous strikers in League One, Colby Bishop was dominant on his rise from non-league with Cameron Burgess establishing himself as an impressive centre-half. John Coleman “My biggest issue is that he doesn’t sub at the right times”, “I don’t agree with every decision [John Coleman] makes, but I’m with him on this”, “Again, in my opinion, he has worked his wonders with a squad of old-timers, young hopefuls and those needing to develop their craft. Whilst doing this his team have accrued more points than perhaps few of us expected a few months ago, which gives us the confidence to expect even greater things in the season to come.” Coleman is one of the longest-serving managers in League One, having been appointed as the manager of Stanley in September of 2014. “Nobody is questioning Coley’s record, it's outstanding”, “This is probably the biggest or one of the biggest squads we’ve had so he has got options but I have always felt Coley has always picked his team round certain individuals”, “Even more amazing, to those of us with memories, just how much [Chairman] Andy Holt and John Coleman have worked financial and footballing miracles at Stanley.” Accrington were promoted to League One at the end of the 2017/18 season, and despite being seen as one of the smallest sides in the third tier, they haven’t flirted with relegation for a sustained period of time. Unexpected Promotion Push “Very proud to be associated with a great team and quality management”, “By my reckoning, we're the 55th best club in the country!”, “Next season we start the rollercoaster again with Sheffield Wednesday on the list of clubs I never thought we'd play, or beat, which I'm confident now will happen.” Last season, Accy looked to prove their doubters wrong and show that they can be a force to be reckoned with in League One. They would find themselves in-and-around the play-offs for much of last season, even making their way into sixth place in the middle of February. “Well, this end-of-season has gone from me wanting it to end a few games ago, to just wanting it to continue. The last few games are the reason we love football and everything it brings with it. Wherever Stanley do finish it’s been a bloody good season, apart from not being there to watch”, “Was a great season but let’s try and do it better next season”, “Let’s finish the season on a high.” However, their impressive run would not be sustained as they faltered in March with only two wins from seven matches, eventually falling down the table and finishing in a still very respectable 11th place. The Squad With Holt and Coleman confident of another push for the Championship this season, they got to work trying to find the missing pieces of the puzzle. Centre-back Burgess was the biggest loss for Accrington Stanley this summer, as the towering defender made the jump to Town. Partner-in-crime Mark Hughes also departed the club, joining Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers in League Two. Joe Maguire and Reagan Ogle also moved to the fourth tier, joining Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United respectively. Accrington, like Doncaster, utilised the loan market to their advantage. The Lancashire outfit had eight players on loan last season with star goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and goalscoring midfielder Adam Phillips the key departures. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, seven of the starting XI remain from their 1-0 victory away to Portsmouth on the final day with three of the bench still at the club. In terms of squad strength, for the first time in a while there is some depth, giving Coleman more options to work with than previous seasons. “Back to the game, I think we have done a lot of decent work in the window, this side today was missing [Seamus] Conneely, [Harvey] Rodgers, [Joe] Pritchard injured, plus [James] Trafford and [Dion] Charles away on international duty. We really look like we have strength in depth”, “We have a lot of numbers in midfield”, “Accy still have ability to grind out wins and we still like to make it hard for ourselves.” However, the big weaknesses identified for Accrington this season are the defence and the manager’s tactics. “Don’t care what anyone says, subs are our manager’s weakness”, “The back three wandered all over the pitch with those they were marking leaving space for MK Dons to exploit at the back”, “Cut the defensive lapses out and we are a good side.” Oxford United 5-1 Accrington Stanley “If I were a clever manager I'd change the keeper and the entire backline for Saturday”, “Never thought I'd be grateful that a lack of petrol stopped me going. At least iFollow was cheaper”, “Watch the highlights and weep. I’ve seen better defending at schoolboy level.” “Hopefully we've got our drubbing of the season over and things will start to look up from Saturday”, “I woke up this morning with a terrible sense of impending doom”, “Way I look at this is we must improve from that debacle.” For the first time this season, Coleman reverted from his usual 3-5-2 formation to try and match the 4-3-3 of Oxford United, but it turned into a 4-5-1 with the game not going their way at all. Morecambe FC 3-3 Accrington Stanley “How we did not win today is beyond me, we gave the Shrimps two of the three they scored”, “A disappointing result, but a great day out for both sets of fans with end to end football”, “Our current team show great potential, but fulfilling it requires much quicker and more decisive attacks.” “Stanley dominated this game with 72 per cent possession and 25 shots. The Shrimps had only three shots on target and grabbed a goal with each one! Our performance was a reversal of last week’s Wigan game, today we bossed the game from the off”, “Referee spoiled it somewhat with a daft sending off, prior to that it was thrill a minute all out attacking football”, “Sounds a cracker!” Accrington had set-up with the 3-5-2 formation for the whole season up until the Oxford game with it being Coleman’s preferred style with the players available. It’s likely to be the set-up against Ipswich on Saturday, unless Coleman tries to match up again.

Goalkeepers “Disappointed with [Toby] Savin tonight, rushed off his line twice tonight with no hope of getting the ball”, “Savin hurries to much often a punt up to nobody”, “I would have Savin over Trafford, I think they will both get games until one emerges as clear first choice and I reckon it is Savin this season.” Young goalkeeper Savin has been watched by a number of Premier League scouts the last 12 months, with him viewed as one of the brighter prospects in the EFL. Behind Trafford currently, but could be ready to pounce after zero clean sheets in four games. “Morecambe only had three attempts and Trafford failed to stop any”, “Hope Trafford gets a rest from the firing line on Saturday. No matter how he is playing, it will not do his confidence much good letting all these goals in. Keepers set so much on keeping clean sheets and it isn’t happening for the lad where confidence means all in the sticks”, “Trafford hurries too much.” Another young goalkeeper at Accrington, Trafford filled the void left by last season’s loan goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, joining the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City. Defenders “[Ross] Sykes wins the ball and gets caught out of position by giving the ball away”, “As for the back three, Sykes is good a defender he lacks a supple pass, likes to launch it”, “Ross Sykes missed [most] of [last] season with a muscle injury.” Returning from a long injury absence, Sykes started last season very well before his injury left him on the sidelines. Comfortable across the back three, looks to be playing as the right centre-back this season. Sykes is shown a red card v Town in October 2019 “The two new boys did really well in the first half, Mitch Clark wide on the right and Sam Sherring at left side of defence”, “Sherring looks very slow to me on the left. Different formation, looks like we are struggling with it”, “Sherring looked lost first half, beaten for pace.” Another loanee at the club, Sherring joined Stanley from AFC Bournemouth after a hugely successful spell with Torquay United in the National League. A like-for-like replacement for the departed Burgess, he was outplayed on Saturday as a makeshift left-back. “Archie Proctor, two-year-deal undisclosed fee, defender from AFC Wimbledon”, “Archie Proctor is rated highly for a 19-year-old, apparently a great lad and a good fit for Accy, wish him all the luck in the world!”, “Proctor: decent defending some poor passes out.” Another young defender at the club, Proctor left fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon to join Accrington this season, following in the footsteps of his uncle Andrew Proctor, who spent 12 years with the club. Looks to be a back-up currently. “[Yeboah] Amankwah made a difference when he came on last week, so deserves a chance - hope he delivers”, “Hope Amankwah does well”, “Happy to see Amankwah start tonight looks a good un to me.” The third of five loanees with the Lancashire side, Amankwah followed Trafford from Manchester City. Amankwah spent part of last season on loan with Rochdale and was used as a makeshift right back in the 5-1 defeat to Oxford. “Clark look comfortable in the wing-back role play”, “Clark is primarily a right-back, but is also able to play as a right-sided centre-back or at left-back. He is a pacy player with high energy levels who likes to get forward and attack”, “A lot of Port Vale fans full of praise for him and wished they had signed him.” Flying wing-back Clark joined Accrington this season from Leicester City, after spending part of last season with Port Vale in League One. Able to cover both wide areas, a solid addition to the squad. Full-Back “Bad news on Harvey Rodgers, a small fracture in his leg, out for at least six weeks”, “Rodgers and Sykes made many great clearances so despite the pressure our goal never came close to being breached”, “To me, Harvey Rodgers in the side gives a better balance one defensive wing-back and the other attack-minded.” One of the standout youngsters last season, Rodgers started the season at both right midfield and covering in the backline. However, a leg injury has kept him on the sidelines since the beginning of September. “Personally prefer Rodgers even though he is good in the back three as the right sided wing-back”, “I am a real Harvey Rodgers fan, loved it when he got game-time last season to me he is one of the better defenders at the club, given game-time he will improve going forward as he did last year”, “Harvey Rodgers is the other option because last season he grew into the role defensively he was excellent and he was improving going forward.” Rodgers is well-respected amongst the Accy fanbase with many fans seeing him as the first-choice right wing-back when they play the 3-5-2, forming a solid balance with Pritchard on the other side. Centre-Back “It says everything about our toothless strikers when our leading goalscorer is a full-back!”, “Against the run of play, sounds like [Michael] Nottingham mistake in possession”, “Hughes and Burgess and Rodgers, in my opinion the best three [defenders last season] with Nottingham being the fourth.” A twice-capped St Kitts and Nevis international, Nottingham joined Accrington last season from Blackpool and immediately slotted into the defence. Has started every league game this season. “Michael Nottingham was truly outstanding once again”, “Notts and [David] Morgan were the only two in red who stood out for me today”, “Nottingham will have to be careful, he has got away with a couple [of mistakes] already.” As well as starting all their games, he also has three goals to his name this season, making him the second top goalscorer at the club behind striker Bishop. Midfielders “Great to see Conneely back, just hope it was just cramp”, “Best thing about iFollow is it has opened everyone’s eyes to the work our skipper does all game every game week in, week out”, “No one slated Seamus more than me, but I have to say In the last two seasons in my eyes he has really stepped up to the plate and well deserves this [Player of the Year] award.” Captain Conneely has been at the Wham Stadium since 2015 and was part of the side that won promotion to League One in May 2018. Had been out with an injury to start the season but has now returned to the squad. Seamus Conneely “I think [Ethan] Hamilton is more of a [Matt] Butcher type of midfielder so would also like to see [Harry] Pell start in his place”, “Hamilton, a classy player will surely start next Saturday in another huge game against Wigan”, “Ethan Hamilton is keen to shoot from outside the penalty box.” Summer signing Hamilton was a late arrival from Peterborough United, adding more depth to the Stanley midfield. Handed the number four shirt, he has started the last three games, scoring the only goal against Oxford. “After watching him play and the fact he's been brought in on a three-year contract and is supposedly very popular in the dressing room, very vocal on the pitch and prepared to take a card for the team, no disrespect to our club captain Seamus, but does anyone on here think Harry Pell is a future captain as he was at his last club?”, “Needs to stop getting all these cautions for me. Spoils him for me”, “I wouldn't think that it was a good idea to have a captain who likely to miss several matches per season due to being suspended.” Another summer signing, Pell was the first League One signing of the 2021/22 season, joining from Colchester United. Pell started the first seven league games of the season, but has found himself on the bench for the last three. “If Sean [McConville] plays against Oxford, it will be 350 games for Stanley”, “I thought both McConville and [John] O’Sullivan had pretty poor to average performances against Morecambe”, “Sean is not a wing-back, never has been and never will be!” Club stalwart McConville, along with Conneely, was with Accrington when they won promotion out of League Two. Now at 350 games for the club, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down at left midfield with Pritchard out injured. “Midfielder [Tommy] Leigh [is a] raw talent”, “Tommy Leigh must be buzzing to even be a pro now let alone be named on the bench and then make EFL debut”, “I feel Tommy Leigh would have caused their defence issues with the long throws as they seemed disorganised at the back.” Like Charles and Bishop, Leigh was plucked from non-league football this summer to try and follow in the footsteps of the first two. Leigh was playing for Bognor Regis Town last season, but now finds himself in League One. A tidy player, looks to be a back-up currently. “Apparently [David] Morgan has Covid, so can't play [against Morecambe].” Morgan, like Leigh, was another playing in non-league when he was snapped up by Coleman in February. Was a key member of the squad this season, but has dealt with Covid the past few games. “Conneely and Morgan (if recovered from Covid) might help shield our fragile backline?”, “Another tigerish performance in midfield from Morgan.” “There's no point in having McConville and O'Sullivan on the pitch if they can barely get into the opposition's half”, “Thought Pell and O'Sullivan were poor”, “Didn't see that coming. Typical Coley signing. Happy to give the lad another chance but wouldn't have been top of my list.” Wideman O’Sullivan joins Accrington from local rivals Morecambe, having been with the club on two previous occasions in 2014 and 2016. Was a key part of Morecambe’s promotion last season and has returned to the squad after an injury absence earlier in the season. “Jack Nolan joins us this afternoon only 20 years old.” Another youngster signed by Coleman, Nolan joins Stanley from League Two Walsall, offering some much-needed depth to the wing-back position. “Nolan is going to have to hobble through six minutes injury time”, “Jack Nolan signs on a one-year deal, welcome on board.” Winger “All we need now is a fully-fit [Pritchard to get back”, “We have been craving a creative player to complement Pritchard and hope we will create plenty of chances”, “The loss of Pritchard is both the most likely and the worst outcome for Stanley.” Versatile option Pritchard was one of Accrington’s most creative players last season, collecting seven goals and six assists last season. Started the first six games of the season as he looks to improve on his impressive year. “If Joe had been playing at Sunderland then his presence added to that team would surely have tipped the balance play-wise and results-wise”, “Without Pritchard, we lose all movement and creative play”, “Pity Pritchard faded a bit second half because he's the one who oozes class when on his game.” However, after starting those six games he hasn’t featured for the club since the Carabao Cup defeat to Oldham Athletic. A huge miss to the side when he isn’t available, unknown when he will return. Centre Midfielder “A nod also for [Matt] Butcher, who took a heavy knock early in the game from one of those saintly Crewe players that took him some time to run off, but his work-rate in the middle alongside Pell is key to making this formation work”, “Butcher missing a couple of chances.” Central midfielder Butcher was one of three Accrington players linked with Town in the summer transfer window with the all-action midfielder featuring in all of Stanley’s league games this season. “Pleased with Pell and Butcher in midfield”, “Butcher, I think, has given the ball away every pass, big improvement needed second half”, “Butcher looking like he is over those recent niggling injuries.” Alongside Nottingham, Butcher has also scored three times for the club this season as he looks to add goals to his repertoire. Looks to be forming a partnership with Hamilton and Conneely and it is very likely that will be the midfield three on Saturday. Attack “Doubt Bishop and Charles have been flashes in the pan. More of a case of what all strikers go through at times, a lean period”, “He had interest from the Posh but has got on with the job”, “The Bishop delivers.” Someone Paul Cook has openly admired in his career, Bishop was another linked with Town this summer prior to the signings of Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott. Subject to a late window bid from Peterborough, Bishop has continued with his impressive scoring rate in League One this season. Colby Bishop “Young Jovan Malcolm looks like he has the strength and skill to be a great signing”, “Sources at West Brom say they have agreed to loan us 19-year-old Jovan Malcolm, described as the new wonder kid striker, very talented”, “Who was the last young player who was never described in this way?” Adding to the attacking options, Malcolm has spent his time in the West Brom academy prior to this loan move. Looks to be a talented, strong player going forward. “I was really chuffed to see Joel Mumbongo smash the ball into the net! Should do his confidence a world of good”, “Mumbongo with a striker’s instinct to be first to the pushed out save and a morale-boosting goal to hopefully lead to many more”, “Pleased for Mumbongo that he got his goal.” The fifth and final loan player at Accrington this season, Mumbongo has joined the club from fellow Lancashire outfit Burnley for the season. Has featured the second most of any striker at Stanley this season behind Bishop. Striker “If he doesn’t wise-up between now and then that bid might be just right for someone who hasn’t kicked a ball for three months”, “Maybe the Charles situation has unsettled the whole team?”, “The problem must be between manager and player, and the manager can't give way or other players would start trying it on.” Charles was one of the most impressive strikers in League One last season and the expectation was that he would be making the move to the Championship this season. However, Accrington held firm and kept Charles past deadline day. “If Dion goes I think there will be a better option available”, “I just find Charles’s attitude dishonourable”, “Come on Dion, show the fan's you care about the club. Play for us like we know you can and we'll love you forever.” However, all is not rosy behind the scenes at the club. From the outside looking in, it looks like Charles is refusing to play for the club because they didn’t let him leave in the summer. Highly unlikely he features on Saturday. Accrington Stanley Fans on ITFC “I certainly think Paul Cook is missing [Leam Richardson] as assistant to him at Ipswich, apparently he really wanted him alongside him again”, “Ipswich Town in the relegation zone, some fans on their forum already questioning Cook’s management reign and who could do a better job. The perils of being a ‘big’ club.” “I am praying we go back to two up front at home against Ipswich”, “Don’t worry, Ipswich have only scored five so far tonight. Wait, now it’s six”, “Burgess’s move confirmed on website as an undisclosed fee to Ipswich, good luck Cameron except when you play us”, “Interesting posts on the Ipswich forum saying they hope he is better than the last couple they have sold us.” Expectation “Anyone with pretensions that our current squad are promotion candidates should have been at the Wham today”, “I think after last season the expectation bar among fans has risen, very understandable but with fans back in stadiums, thank the lord, along with some tough sides being relegated among them Wycombe, it will be a tough league.” “ “Coley has brought in a lot of signings this summer, a big emphasis on younger players mainly looking to the future, but also looking at playing some of them I hope. Fewer loanees so far which I like but with players with the pedigree of [Joe] Hardy and Mumbongo the pressure on the front two will be to deliver the goals.” Websites The only forum for a Accrington Stanley fan is the Accrington Web, a comprehensive area for all Accrington fans to dive into to discuss all aspects of the club.

