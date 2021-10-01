Butcher: I Want to See Football With No Heading

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 12:33 Town and England legend Terry Butcher has called for heading to phased out of football with research continuing to show that footballers are far more likely to die of dementia than the wider population. Former centre-half Butcher, 62, told The Sports Desk podcast heading is “something we can do without” and that “eventually I want to see football with no heading”. Recently, the FA recommended that only professional players are limited to “10 higher-force headers” in any training week to protect their welfare, while it has been banned completely for U11s and restricted for other age groups. Reflecting on his own time as a player, having famously ended England's game against Sweden in 1989 with blood from a head wound drenching his shirt, Butcher said: “The doctor had to be very quick to get the stitches in and get you back on the pitch as soon as possible. “People obviously just saw the games, they didn't see the training. Heading was an integral part of the training session. Every week, just trying to clear lines, defending crosses.” Butcher, who last season coached Town’s U23s alongside Kieron Dyer, says heading is something which is now less frequent than it once was in British football. “I think it is something that has been strong, particularly in Britain with the way that we used to play, but not so much now,” he said. “I think it's something that we can do without. “It would rule out the trauma of heading a football particularly at pace - brain trauma, because your brain is going to rattle against your skull. You're looking at aerial collisions where you know you have no real control. “I don't think that people actually realise the importance of this and realise that there's something in football that can be catastrophic for players in the future. “The tackles now are really watered down from what they were in my era because of the risk of a red card. Heading can adapt as well. I think the fans just love seeing good football being played.” He added: ”We've seen pictures of a lot of the footballers of past generations where they've got dementia and Alzheimer's and it breaks your heart. “The family are the ones that will really suffer and friends as well because it's not a nice thing to happen and it's not a nice thing to witness. “I think what the [Jeff] Astle family and the [Nobby] Stiles family is looking for is the organisations - FIFA, UEFA, especially the Football Association - to look after the families that are suffering now.” In a statement in response, the FA said it had “helped to lead the way in ground-breaking research”. The organisation added: ”Alongside the PFA, we have issued a call for research for new independent evidence-based research into the increased risk of death from neurodegenerative disorders in former professional footballers, focusing primarily on what causes the increased risk. “We have made changes to the way the game is played in England. This includes issuing heading guidance across every level of the English football pyramid. “We are also supporting the trial of concussion substitutes across the Emirates FA Cup, Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship. “Collaboration across football's governing bodies is key in order to better understand this important issue collectively, and we firmly believe that all areas of football should come together for this meaningful cause.”

Photo: Matchday Images



