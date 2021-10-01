Celina and Dobra Called Up

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 15:56 Blues forward Bersant Celina has been named in the Kosovo squad for their World Cup qualifiers next week, while Armando Dobra, who is on loan at Colchester United, has been selected for Albania’s U21s. The Kosovans face Sweden away in Stockholm on Saturday 9th October before hosting Georgia in Pristina on the following Tuesday. Celina, 25, who has previously won 29 full caps, scoring two international goals, will miss the Papa John’s Trophy game at Gillingham next Tuesday and the League One home fixture against Shrewsbury a week tomorrow. The on-loan Dijon man is the second Town player to be handed an international call after Sam Morsy, who will be away with Egypt, while Macauley Bonne was not included by Zimbabwe. League One clubs can postpone matches if they have three or more players called into national squads. Dobra and his Albanian U21s team-mates face home European Championships qualifiers in Elbasan against Andorra on Thursday 7th October and Slovenia four days later. The 20-year-old will be hoping to add to his four U21s caps.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Vancouver_Blue added 16:09 - Oct 1

Can't imagine why Zimbabwe didn't call up Bonne 0

adamisablue2 added 16:38 - Oct 1

Vancouver_Blue politics apparently. Something about the F.A not releasing English based players due to government no travel zones as Covid 19 restrictions are in place. Will be interesting with the African cup of nations coming up to see how many players get released and to which countries it affects 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments