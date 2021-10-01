Town Celebrate Black History Month

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 16:45 Town will be celebrating Black History Month throughout October. The club say they are supporting the annual celebration of the UK’s black history and heritage as part of their commitment to promoting equality and diversity for all, with a range of initiatives and activities taking place to help promote and celebrate black contributions to the club and society. CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: "It's important that we celebrate Black History Month by looking back at our past and what we've achieved, but by also raising vital awareness for our black community. "Equality and diversity within our community is at the forefront of everything we do as a club." Town will be working with Suffolk police to deliver an assembly to a local high school which will have first-team involvement, while the Blues will also be talking to three local primary schools about why Black History Month is celebrated and the history of black players and coaches at the club. The programme for the game against Shrewsbury Town a week on Saturday will focus on the history of the club’s black players and key figures within the local area and community. In the FanZone, two black police officers will be present to speak with supporters about the importance of Black History Month and their experiences of policing in Suffolk. The SLO Hub will include the history of black players at the club. Town’s new My Club, My Town social media feature will speak to a black supporter about their experiences of supporting the Blues.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Blue_Again added 16:53 - Oct 1

Why can’t we just celebrate everybody’s history together? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments