Morsy Left Out of Final Egypt Squad

Friday, 1st Oct 2021 17:19

Town midfielder Samy Morsy has been left out of the final Egypt squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Libya during the international break.

Morsy, 29, had been named on the provisional list but manager Carlos Queiroz has left him out of his final squad.

The Egyptians host Libya in Cairo on Friday 8th October and then face the same opposition again three days later in Benghazi.

Had he been included, Morsy would have missed Town’s games at Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday and the home League One match with Shrewsbury next Saturday.

The midfielder has previously won seven Egypt caps with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in 2018.

Bersant Celina is the only senior Town player to have been called up ahead of the international week, having been named in the Kosovo squad earlier today.

Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Bassam (Tala’a El-Gaish), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco FC), Ahmed Fetouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh (Zamalek SC), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly SC), Ahmed Fathy (Pyramids FC), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily SC), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (Al Ahly SC), Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart), Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ (Konyaspor), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray).





jas1972 added 17:23 - Oct 1

Good news! 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:32 - Oct 1

Very good news - Morsy is the key to the success of this season 0

Lord_Mac added 17:32 - Oct 1

Their loss is our gain 1

rfretwell added 17:47 - Oct 1

Excellent news this! Doncaster didnt have an answer to him on Tuesday and hopefully Sunderland etc wont either. 0

USA added 17:56 - Oct 1

Fingers crossed Egypt play brilliantly and they do the same for the Cup of Nations in early 2022!!



(Sorry Samy!) 0