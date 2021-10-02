Town Unchanged at Accrington

Saturday, 2nd Oct 2021 14:19 Town boss Paul Cook has named the same wide which thrashed Doncaster 6-0 on Tuesday for this afternoon’s game at Accrington Stanley. Kyle Edwards and Toto Nsiala return to the 18 after injury as the Blues look to record back-to-back wins for the first time under Cook’s management. Accrington: Savin, Sherring, Hamilton, Butcher, Pell, Bishop, McConville, Nottingham, Conneely (c), Morgan, Amankwah. Subs: Trafford, O'Sullivan, Leigh, Mansell, Nolan, Clark, Malcolm. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans, Morsy (c), Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards, Norwood. Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).

Photo: TWTD



cat added 14:24 - Oct 2

That is one strong looking squad for this level. Expecting a win today! 0

Kentish_Tractor added 14:26 - Oct 2

No-brainer keeping the same starting line-up. Even stronger bench. Gonna be a tough one today but we should have enough to get over the line with a win. 2

Gforce added 14:32 - Oct 2

O-2 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:37 - Oct 2

Strong bench. Let's not fall back into old habits. Onward and upward! 0

Suffolkboy added 14:38 - Oct 2

Go to it boys - send us home happy and looking for more !

COYB 0

JewellintheTown added 14:39 - Oct 2

0-5. It's an away game after all. ;-) 0

