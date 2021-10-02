U18s Stay Top After Draw at Bristol City

Saturday, 2nd Oct 2021 18:07

Town’s U18s remain top of Professional Development League Two South following a 1-1 draw at Bristol City this morning.

Connor Cook (below), son of Blues boss Paul Cook, made his first competitive start for Adem Atay’s side, whose goal came courtesy of a Robins defender.

Meanwhile, another academy youngster has moved out on loan to local non-league.

Defender Sean Stephenson has joined Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Brantham Athletic and made his third appearance from the start in this afternoon’s 1-0 home win over Lakenheath.





Photos: TWTD/James Ager