Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Stay Top After Draw at Bristol City
Saturday, 2nd Oct 2021 18:07

Town’s U18s remain top of Professional Development League Two South following a 1-1 draw at Bristol City this morning.

Connor Cook (below), son of Blues boss Paul Cook, made his first competitive start for Adem Atay’s side, whose goal came courtesy of a Robins defender.

Meanwhile, another academy youngster has moved out on loan to local non-league.

Defender Sean Stephenson has joined Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Brantham Athletic and made his third appearance from the start in this afternoon’s 1-0 home win over Lakenheath.


Photos: TWTD/James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



rfretwell added 18:49 - Oct 2
At least our U18s never let us down.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021