Tractor Girls Away Against Bees

Sunday, 3rd Oct 2021 10:03

Ipswich Town Women are in away action against the London Bees at The Hive this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls dropped to second on goal difference last weekend when they were without a game but Southampton beat the Bees, who are currently ninth, 5-0 at home to return to the top of FAWNL Southern Premier Division on goal difference. Southampton host Keynsham, who Town thrashed 11-2 a fortnight ago, today.

Three weeks ago, Town beat the Bees 1-0 in the FA Women's National League Cup at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe.

Keeper Sarah Quantrill and midfielder Bonnie Horwood signed for Town from the London Bees in the close season.

Quantrill says she’s looking forward to facing her old side: “It’ll be exciting, a lot has changed since we left but obviously to go back and there’ll be some familiar faces.”

Having conceded for the first time this season in the Keynsham victory, ending a five-game clean sheet streak, she she’s looking for another on Sunday.

“It will be nice to get another clean sheet,” she said. “Especially against a former team on Sunday. Hopefully we can get that run going again.”

Meanwhile, Town’s academy side progressed through to the next round of the WSL Academy Cup on Wednesday after Lucy O’Brien’s brace helped the young Tractor Girls defeat Arsenal 2-1 (4-3 agg) at Hemel Hempstead.

Photo: Ross Halls