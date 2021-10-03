Tractor Girls Win Again

Sunday, 3rd Oct 2021 18:19

Ipswich Town Women maintained their 100 per cent start to the season as they defeated London Bees 3-1 at the Hive this afternoon.

Zoe Barratt opened the scoring in only the third minute with a cross-shot, then three minutes later Sarah Brasero-Carreira netted her first senior goal on her first senior start from Eloise King’s pass.

King made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute before the Bees pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 71.

The Blues stay second in FAWNL Southern Premier Division with leaders Southampton still ahead on goal difference having beaten Keynsham 9-0 this afternoon.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell (Hubbard 34), Peake, Egan, Hughes, Lafayette, Robertson (Biggs 64), Barratt, King, Grey (Thomas 82), Brasero-Carreira. Unused: L Jackson, A Jackson.









Photo: Ross Halls