Survival in League One is Success - Notes for Gillingham

Monday, 4th Oct 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter Away from the league, Ipswich Town are back on the road for their second Papa John’s Trophy fixture of the season at Gillingham on Tuesday and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After their opening game loss to West Ham’s U21 side, Town need a win to put themselves back on track for a trip to Wembley this season. Their opponents, Gillingham, started the competition with a late 1-0 win at League Two side Colchester United and will be looking to be the only team in the group to have a 100 per cent record at the end of the night. So far in the league season the Gills have picked up two wins, five draws and four defeats and find themselves one place and one point above Town. Last season, Vadaine Oliver was the immovable object up front, Kyle Dempsey offered exuberance and drive from the midfield, with defender Jack Tucker garnering praise from higher-level clubs. Steve Evans “If [Steve] Evans leaves it’s nailed-on relegation in my opinion. We’ll not attract another manager with his capabilities at this level”, “I thought we absolutely nailed that last night - Evans got it spot on”, “Evans may not need the salary but he wants to compete on the pitch. I'm not convinced we can satisfy that demand.” Evans has been in charge of the Gills since the summer of 2019, arriving after a spell with Peterborough United. He has always been seen as a ‘tough and rough’ manager, but has had his support from large parts of the fanbase over the years. “I thought Evans’s tactics made a very useful Cambridge team look poor”, “I hate to say it but Steve Evans and [chairman] Paul Scally can be very negative at times”, “Going to be a tough season either way but especially if Evans goes.” However, recently the tensions have been building between Evans and the board regarding budget and club direction. If things don’t improve between the two parties, it could reach boiling point. Longest-Serving League One Side “Maybe survival in League One is success and we should be happy”, “The gulf between the Championship and League One is also growing. We could never survive in the Championship”, “Historically we've been a selling club to survive.” Gillingham have entered their ninth consecutive season in the third tier this year, ahead of Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town as the longest-serving team in League One. “Surviving in this league is paramount. If we lose our League One status, everything financially and our chances of signing better players basically goes out of the window”, “If we can get our management team, best players under contract and ship some of those not under contract who are surplus to requirements and Steve Evans can do his work in the transfer and loan market, I think we'll do well next season”, “I think saying that we overachieved is probably a push.” The biggest issue seemingly at the Priestfield Stadium this year is the expectations at the club, with Evans believing his side could be challenging at the top end of the table, but the board not willing to take a chance on that. The Squad Historically, Gillingham under Evans have entered big rebuilds each summer to offset a number of departures at the end of each season. Goalscoring defender Connor Ogilvie left at the end of his contract, eventually joining up with Portsmouth for the season. Goalkeeper Jack Bonham stepped up to the Championship with Stoke City with flying winger Jordan Graham also moving to the second tier with Birmingham City. Connor Ogilvie Midfielder Matty Willock and goalkeeper Sacha Bastien both departed for League Two, joining Salford City and Stevenage respectively. Gills also had 12 players on loan last season who have all returned to their parent clubs, aside from Olly Lee who has signed for the club. From the squad which ended the 2020/21 season, seven of the starting XI remain from their 1-0 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle on the final day, with three of the bench still at the club. Strength-wise, there is a sense that, when fit, Gillingham have a very good starting XI to work with for the season and the midfield is the best equipped area. “First XI is strong. Bench not so much”, “We are strong in midfield areas moving the ball forward from midfield might mean that a defender can concentrate on stopping the opposition”, “Evans’s teams are usually slow starters and strong finishers.” However, on the other side, there are worries over the depth of the squad with Evans usually opting for smaller squads and a few areas on the pitch not being well stocked. “I have some reservations about the strength of our squad and also worry about the size of Saturday's crowd, but I agree that to be real fans we need to be positive about the club we love”, “Interesting day ahead as whilst our first XI (when fit) looks strong enough to keep out of trouble the lack of any depth could see us struggle”, “ I think [Ryan] Jackson is a weakness at the back.” Gillingham FC 0-2 Wigan Athletic “We huffed and puffed but couldn't create much. They will be near the top and we won't. Not a great day but we will have better ones”, “Didn't play badly, they were just more clinical”, “They are quite a bit better than us, and we could still have come away with something.” “The less football gets played, the better for us given the gap in resources”, “Poor game to be fair, possibly spoilt by the wind”, “The difference in quality was shown with their two goals. Our closest to scoring was a mis-hit cross from [Gerald] Sithole.” Evans kept with the 4-4-2 diamond formation that was successful against Cambridge United, whilst also sticking with the same side that came away from the Abbey Stadium with the three points. Cambridge United 0-2 Gillingham FC “For some reason I felt we might just get that first away win tonight”, “That was our best away performance since Rochdale last season. We played some good stuff in the first half and dug in in the second with everyone putting in a shift”, “Last night Evans got his tactics spot on - credit to him and the players.” “Good result that and pulls us closer to Cambridge in the table. Cambridge are one of the teams I expect to be in the relegation battle so need them below us”, “Good result with an equally good performance over 90 minutes, something we've struggled to do this season”, “[Kyle] Dempsey and [Danny] Lloyd’s work rate were ridiculous, backed by a good solid team performance.” Evans had reverted back to his 4-4-2 diamond formation following their 1-1 draw with Oxford United, in which he started in a 4-3-3. David Tutonda, Dan Adshead and John Akinde had returned to the side for this game.

Goalkeepers “Another cracking save and steady performance from [Jamie] Cumming”, “Loved in the goal celebrations our new young loan goalie Jamie Cumming ran the length of the field to celebrate with everyone”, “The keeper Cummings always seemed to be in the right place.” Young goalkeeper Cumming spent last season with Stevenage in League Two, impressing on loan from Chelsea. This year he made the step up to League One, and it doesn’t seem to have fazed him. “That [Aaron] Chapman is a handful, although his contribution may be more noticeable than notable in the end”, “Chapman has produced the goods as well”, “Don't want to criticise Chapman, keepers are always second favourites when it comes to penalties, but in the two shootouts we've had in this competition, he's not really come close to the vast majority of the penalties.” Overhauling the goalkeeper department this season, Chapman arrives at Priestfield from Motherwell, having played under Evans at Peterborough United. It promises to be battle of the big keepers with Gills’ 6ft 8in tall back-up Chapman at one end and Tomas Holy at the other. Defenders “[Max] Ehmer did his best but was nowhere near as effective as a striker as he is in defence”, “Ehmer is performing a lot better than I thought he would”, “Ehmer appears to have settled back in a little.” Returning defender Ehmer moved from Gillingham to Bristol Rovers last season, before returning this year after the Pirates’ relegation to League Two. Is forming a solid partnership with Jack Tucker. “[Rhys] Bennett looked comfortable at centre-back, whereas he looked cumbersome at full-back”, “Bennett as a centre-half is far more effective than he has ever been at right-back”, “On the right, Bennett never seemed to know what to do. Whether he lost confidence after shanking a cross I don't know.” Fourth new signing, a solid centre-half for Carlisle United last season, Bennett has joined a Gillingham side where he has been utilised for his versatility. “I still think we need a left-back although I don't think [Robbie] McKenzie will let anyone down in any area he is asked to play”, “McKenzie has looked really quite good also crossing the ball well”, “I forgot to mention McKenzie too - another good and accomplished performance out of position.” Another versatile option, McKenzie has the ability to play across the backline and also play comfortably in the midfield. Has been used as a right-back for the majority of this season. “He needs all the help he can get. I’ve said previously that I don’t really think he’s a full-back”, “[David] Tutonda is an interesting one. I wonder if it is confidence and being given clearer instructions on and off the pitch?”, “Didn't think Tutonda had a performance like that in him.” Like Ehmer, Tutonda left Bristol Rovers to join Gillingham this season after their relegation. Replaced Ogilvie, but has struggled to get himself into the groove as of yet. “Good news at the moment is that both Sithole and [Harvey] Lintott appear to have that ‘something extra’ about them and will hopefully make a positive contribution to the first team”, “Lintott appears to have potential”, “Lintott really came into his own by the end with overlapping runs, crosses, good control and taking down of the ball in their half.” Young defender Lintott has been used as a replacement right-back on a few occasions this season with the academy product making the jump to the first team. May be in for a start tomorrow night. “I know obviously Bailey Akehurst is well thought of”, “Akehurst could be lined-up for a loan move if we can secure a left-back”, “Judging by the comments of Evans, I don't think Akehurst is seen as ready.” Another young defender in the ranks, Akehurst was used as a left-back at the beginning of the season, before dropping back into the academy. Like Lintott, he might be in for a start tomorrow. Full-Back “If [Ryan] Jackson is to bomb forward all the time [we should be] playing the extra defensively minded midfielder”, “Could he be converted to a winger?”, “Jackson did OK until he went off as a precaution”, Flying right-back Jackson rejoined Gillingham last season after a three-year absence. Stronger on the attack than the defence, Jackson has been dealing with an injury recently. “I never thought I would say we miss Jackson but we do, we simply can't seem to operate as well without him”, “It will at least mean we need not rush Jackson back”, “Once [Mustapha] Carayol and Jackson are back we'll be even better.” With his injury issues, it has seen the club play Bennett and McKenzie out on the right since he picked up the injury. When he comes back, it will be interesting to see if he takes his spot back. Centre-Back “If there is any money left in the budget, I’d spend it on a Jack Tucker contract extension”, “Can’t imagine for a minute that Steve Evans would leave Jack Tucker out”, “I thought we would struggle especially without Tucker.” Arguably Gillingham’s strongest centre-half last season, Tucker has been drawing the eye of Championship and League One scouts since his first-team debut and looks to be someone with a high ceiling in the game. “Tucker is having a bit of a nightmare”, “[Kyle] Dempsey and Tucker are class at this level”, “Tucker had another quality game.” Missed the last two games through suspension and being dropped to the bench, so could be in line for a return against Town tomorrow night. Midfielders “Olly Lee made no difference when he came on”, “No one would believe Olly Lee is signing. Outrageous”, “If we can get Olly Lee back then the midfield starts to look well catered for.” Entering his fourth spell with the club, Lee has spent three seasons on three separate loan deals at the club and has now returned permanently. Picked up a few goals last season, but has struggled for consistency this year. “[Ben] Reeves is a player I haven't been impressed with at all since he joined us and has not changed that with that incident which could cost us the game”, “Reeves has shown very little so far - not sure what type of player he is as he hasn’t shown it and hasn’t impressed me”, “I wasn't hugely impressed with Reeves.” Summer signing Reeves switched Home Park for the Priestfield Stadium but has struggled to displace the starting midfielders in front of home. Played a big part in Gills’ 1-0 win over Colchester and is likely to start tomorrow. “Daniel Phillips looks like he has potential but appears to have a low flashpoint, however that is what we need in midfield”, “Phillips also has a lot going for him”, “Phillips showed some class and will get better with more games.” In his first spell in league football, Phillips has joined the Gills from Watford for the season. The young midfielder has already seen red this season and looks to be an aggressive midfielder doing the dirty work for the team. “No one seems to mention what a fantastic game [Dan] Adshead had last night. He was man of the match, best game I have seen him play for us”, “Adshead did well I felt, he still has a way to go to match and better what was a fantastic midfield for a change”, “For a player with a higher pedigree, he looks out of place at our level.” Someone who might be relishing the upcoming cup game, Adshead has joined Gillingham on loan from Norwich City for the season. Tidy on the ball, has played at the base of the midfield four this season. “His attitude and desire is superb, top man Danny [Lloyd]”, “Dempsey and Lloyd in particular were in a different class”, “He's a winger who played on the wing last night and showed what he could do.” Kyle Dempsey Picked up from Tranmere Rovers this season, Lloyd has stepped up to League One well so far. Able to play across the attack, he already has two goals to his name this season. Academy Player; Impressive Winger “Considering [Stuart] O'Keefe broke his leg last year, the yellow cards he totted up on return was ridiculous. It's not acceptable”, “O'Keefe isn't usually a liability, anyone who says that is just exaggerating”, “O'Keefe always gets on the wrong side of the referee.” Developed in the Town academy, O’Keefe will be eyeing up the Ipswich fixture to show the club that he shouldn’t have been released as a youngster. A fiery character in the middle, could play a part tomorrow. “I hope Carayol missing is nothing long term”, “ I wonder if Carayol is close to a return”, “Tutonda and the very impressive Carayol tormented the Burton defenders throughout the game with numerous penetrative plays from our left wing.” Mustapha Carayol was a ‘what could have been’ player for Town during his short spell in 2018. Very impressive on debut for the Blues, injury stunted his spell at Portman Road. Has been dealing with a knock the past few games. Winger “Never stopped running and really made us tick”, “He has shown great versatility, commitment and has been very consistent for the last couple of months”, “I wasn't impressed to start with and he looks like a Weeble, but he really improved as the season came on.” Scotland youth international Alex MacDonald, like Lloyd, has been utilised for his versatility across the midfield and attack. Signed from Mansfield Town last season, he adds energy and high pressing to a strong midfield outfit. “MacDonald can play either midfield or alongside Oliver”, “Lloyd/MacDonald’s manic work-rate seems to lift the team and bother the opposition”, “MacDonald was unrelenting.” Has started the last six league games with the Papa John’s victory over Colchester his first appearance of the season. One goal to his name, could be in for a second appearance in the competition. Centre Midfielder “Dempsey is an absolutely brilliant professional. Excellent game management”, Dempsey was the sponsors man of the match but to me he appeared to be a bit out of form today”, “I’d think that Dempsey is already on the radar of bigger clubs. If he keeps up his present form the top layer of Championship clubs will be queueing up for him.” Star midfielder Dempsey was excellent for Gillingham last season, rejecting a new deal at Fleetwood Town to join up with boss Evans. Was subject to a deadline day bid from Charlton Athletic, but the Gills held firm. “Dempsey was just different gravy on Tuesday night”, “Dempsey was very impressive, continual running and driving forward”, “Dempsey was class second half.” Probably their most creative midfielder in the middle of the park, Dempsey keeps everything ticking in the game. With his contract running out in the summer, don’t be surprised if Championship teams come sniffing around. Attack “John Akinde is not gonna win any fan awards right now but I’m sure he knows that. As already mentioned, he can be frustrating to watch, as we all know he has ability and strength and we’ve seen him use it to good effect in the past”, “John Akinde has the same physical prowess. If he can power his way into a wet and cloggy Wigan penalty area and bang in a 1-0 game winner, I’ll be delighted”, “Akinde to start for me.” John Akinde From being on the way out to back in the first team, Akinde looks to have put his pre-season disagreements behind him. Provides another target man option going forward and allows Oliver to be rested tomorrow night. “It was a shame we had to sacrifice [Charlie] Kelman yesterday as I'd heard good reports about his link-up play with Oliver since his arrival”, “Charlie Kelman could turn out to be a second Charlie MacDonald, but that's not a given”, “We had a few half chances and Kelman looked bright.” Another young player on loan at the club, Kelman has joined the Gills from QPR for the season. Started his spell strongly, but has only featured in one of their last three games. “I thought Sithole looked very raw against Charlton too. Exciting that he’s getting touches in exciting areas but he does need a lot of work”, “We need to invest in Sithole, he will make us a lot of money in the long term”, “Sithole had run himself into the ground trying to shut down Oxford supply from the back.” Like Lintott and Akehurst, Sithole is a young talent breaking out of the academy. Has featured on six occasions for the Gills this season, scoring in their Carabao Cup win over Crawley. Likely that he will leading the line tomorrow night. Striker “Oliver didn’t have his best game for me, his hold up play needs some improvement, especially when it’s played in to his feet”, “Oliver is an outstanding frontman who we know can cause problems”, “We need him delivering crosses to get the best out of Oliver.” Gillingham’s top scorer last season, Oliver, had the season of his career in League One. He picked up 20 goals last season in all competitions, and will be hoping for a repeat this time around. “Hope the injury to Oliver isn't too bad”, “Still think we will lean too heavily on Oliver”, “Oliver is a far better player than he is now and works his ball off for the club.” However, the club will need to manage Oliver this season as he looks to be the main threat going forward. Has picked up a few knocks here and there this season, and they cannot afford for him to go down injured. Gillingham Fans on ITFC “Ipswich boss just bought himself some more time I guess”, “Living near Ipswich I can't resist dipping into their forum now and again - even years later very few admit they were wrong to dispense with Mick McCarthy and his brand of mid-table Championship football”, “I'm enjoying Ipswich's start to the season too”, “If you’d looked at last season’s Ipswich squad you’d have said they were nailed-on for the top six”, “Given Ipswich’s start, I’d think that they need all the help they can get”, “Best option for transfer deadline day? – raid Ipswich where there are four possible players we can get for free/loan, who are all on the list of Paul Cook's unwanted or surplus and they are desperate to offload - and they exactly match our gaps.” Expectation “If anyone at the club thinks we will be anywhere near promotion on the basis of that showing they are overdosing on delusion pills or American heavy metal”, “Cause for positivity after a slow start to the season”, “Sounds like it will get physical at some point this season between different supporters”, “If, at the end of the season, that's all I've got to moan about things won’t be too bad.” Websites The Blues Rock Café forum is a comprehensive area for all Gillingham fans to dive into and discuss all aspects of the club.

