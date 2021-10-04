Yengi Starts For U23s

Monday, 4th Oct 2021 12:14 New signing Tete Yengi makes his first start for the U23s at Swansea City this afternoon (KO midday). The 21-year-old Australian forward joined the Blues recently after a trial having left A-League side Newcastle Jets. U23s: White, Agbaje, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Healy, Curtis, Chirewa, Yengi, Morris.

Photo: ITFC



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 12:15 - Oct 4

Let's hope it's a fast track to the first team (and two up front?) 1

Michael101 added 12:20 - Oct 4

Babbitt playing today.Thought he would be playing Tues in the pizza cup. 0

Michael101 added 12:21 - Oct 4

Baggott dah!! 0

xrayspecs added 12:41 - Oct 4

Steve - Yengi is not going to overtake Piggott if we choose to play a second striker up top, nor Norwood, is he?



Suspect the team tomorrow will feature the seven subs - Holy, Toto, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Edwards and Norwood. You can likey add in KVY, Woolfenden and Nolan to the starting XI, assuming all are fit to play.



Not sure whether much can be read into Tommy Smith not starting for U23s today as unless Coulson has recovered from injury, we will need a LB to give Penney a rest. 0

BlueSwede added 12:42 - Oct 4

Would expect Wolfenden and Nsiala to play Tuesday. Probably Armin somewhere at some stage too. 0

