Night to Remember Paul Mariner Tickets on Sale

Monday, 4th Oct 2021 14:04 The illustrious career of Town legend Paul Mariner, who died aged 68 in July, will be celebrated at A Night to Remember Paul Mariner at Home Park, Plymouth on Sunday 31st October. The striker’s former Plymouth Argyle, Blues and England team-mates will be among those sharing their memories on an evening of Mariner-themed nostalgia, which will take place in Club Argyle and is being jointly staged by Argyle Legends and the Kevin Beattie Foundation. The previous day, the Blues and Pilgrims, two of Mariner's former clubs, will be in League One action at Home Park. Mariner was transferred from Argyle to Ipswich in 1976 and he went on to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup during his highly successful time at Portman Road. There will be a special souvenir programme with all funds raised from the event going to The Brain Tumour Charity. A raffle and auction will also raise funds for the charity and those unable to attend the evening can purchase raffle tickets by emailing malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk. Signed items from big names in the world of football, music and TV, and even an astronaut, have been donated, among them Ed Sheeran, Steve Davis, Arsenal, Osvaldo Ardiles, Jurgen Klinsmann, Sir Cliff Richard, Chris Hadfield, Chris Kamara, David Jason and Kevin Painter. The FA have kindly donated four premium tickets for the forthcoming game against Albania which retail at £100 each. Tickets for A Night to Remember Paul Mariner are now on sale and cost £20 per person which includes a hot buffet. They are available via malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk or by going to @kevinbeattiefo1 on Twitter There will be a strong Argyle-Ipswich theme to the weekend with the clubs' respective women's teams playing against each other on the Sunday morning at Home Park. The Kevin Beattie Foundation was established to keep the name and legacy of the legendary Blues defender alive but more importantly to raise awareness of certain illnesses, as well as raising funds for charities. The new website shows what they have achieved since being established last December. The Foundation even has a fans’ racehorse, donated by one of Britain’s top trainers Richard Fahey, called Beattie is Back. The horse's sire, Mayson, won the July Cup in 2012 so it is from good stock and there are high hopes for its future.

