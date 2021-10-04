U23s Win at Swansea

Monday, 4th Oct 2021 14:17

Harley Curtis scored twice and debutant Tete Yengi once as Town’s U23s won 3-0 away at Swansea, the Welsh side’s first home defeat of the season.

Curtis gave the young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug, the lead in the 27th minute with Australian new signing Yengi adding the second 10 minutes later.

The game was wrapped up on 52 when Curtis added his second of the afternoon and Town's third.

Town: White, Agbaje, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Healy, Curtis, Chirewa, Yengi, Morris.





Photo: Matchday Images

Wallingford_Boy added 14:21 - Oct 4

Congrats to the kiddywinks! First team, take note! 0