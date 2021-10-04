Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U23s Win at Swansea
Monday, 4th Oct 2021 14:17

Harley Curtis scored twice and debutant Tete Yengi once as Town’s U23s won 3-0 away at Swansea, the Welsh side’s first home defeat of the season.

Curtis gave the young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug, the lead in the 27th minute with Australian new signing Yengi adding the second 10 minutes later.

The game was wrapped up on 52 when Curtis added his second of the afternoon and Town's third.

Town: White, Agbaje, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Healy, Curtis, Chirewa, Yengi, Morris.


Photo: Matchday Images



Wallingford_Boy added 14:21 - Oct 4
Congrats to the kiddywinks! First team, take note!
0

mattitfc1982 added 14:46 - Oct 4
The ozzy winger looks a nice piece of business.
Watch this space!!!
0


