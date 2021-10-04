Duo With National U19 Squads

Monday, 4th Oct 2021 16:32 Blues youngsters Cameron Stewart and Lewis Ridd are with the Wales and Northern Ireland U19s squads respectively for European Championship qualifying mini-tournaments. Central defender Stewart, 18, and his Northern Irish team-mates are in the Czech Republic where they face Denmark on Wednesday, the hosts on Saturday and Kazakhstan next Tuesday. Ballymena-born Stewart, who joined the Blues academy from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed a one-year pro deal in July, won his first U19s cap in a friendly against the Faroe Islands in Belfast last month. Keeper Ridd, 17, and the Welsh youngsters are in Norway where they play Georgia on Wednesday, the hosts on Saturday and Kosovo three days later. The one-time Swansea City schoolboy won his first two U19s caps last month during a friendly tournament in Croatia.

Photo: Matchday Images/James Ager



Suffolkboy added 17:07 - Oct 4

Great to know our talent spotting and recruitment of real youngsters is producing young men who are recognised at International level ! That at least maintains a long and proud record and status !

Let’s hope the seniors pull up their socks and improve their showing very shortly — and that upcoming homegrown talent will soon again figure in the First Team Squad !

COYB 0

