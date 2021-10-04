Duo With National U19 Squads
Monday, 4th Oct 2021 16:32
Blues youngsters Cameron Stewart and Lewis Ridd are with the Wales and Northern Ireland U19s squads respectively for European Championship qualifying mini-tournaments.
Central defender Stewart, 18, and his Northern Irish team-mates are in the Czech Republic where they face Denmark on Wednesday, the hosts on Saturday and Kazakhstan next Tuesday.
Ballymena-born Stewart, who joined the Blues academy from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed a one-year pro deal in July, won his first U19s cap in a friendly against the Faroe Islands in Belfast last month.
Keeper Ridd, 17, and the Welsh youngsters are in Norway where they play Georgia on Wednesday, the hosts on Saturday and Kosovo three days later.
The one-time Swansea City schoolboy won his first two U19s caps last month during a friendly tournament in Croatia.
