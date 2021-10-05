Norwood's Driving Ban Suspended

Tuesday, 5th Oct 2021 13:33

Striker James Norwood’s 40-month driving ban has been suspended until an appeal against his drink-drive conviction is heard on November 26th.

The 31-year-old was convicted at a trial at at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in July when he was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a further £750 in prosecution costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Norwood, who had previously been convicted of the same offence in Stroud in 2012, had been stopped in the early hours of August 30th 2020 on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds where he lived having been socialising in the waterfront area of Ipswich.

The frontman recorded 58 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath with the legal limit 35mcg in 100ml while driving an Audi Q8.

Having had a previous application for the ban to be suspended turned down in August, a renewed bid at Ipswich Crown Court this morning was accepted by Recorder Heather Rogers.

Richard Berman, appearing for Norwood via a video link, said being unable to drive was “hugely inconvenient” for the former Tranmere and Forest Green Rovers striker given his need to get to games and training.

In a statement to TWTD at the time of the conviction, the club said: “Although this is a private matter, we have reminded James of his responsibilities as an employee of Ipswich Town Football Club and the level of conduct the club expects.

“James has expressed his deep regret over the incident that brought him to court and fully acknowledges that a charge - and conviction - of drink-driving is a very serious matter.”





Photo: Matchday Images