Trains Added For Cambridge Trip

Wednesday, 6th Oct 2021 15:36

Greater Anglia are to lay on additional trains for fans travelling to Cambridge United on Saturday 16th October.

Services leaving Ipswich at 10.10am and Cambridge at 6.06pm with stops at Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds will be added to the timetable.

The Blues will be playing their first competitive game at the Abbey Stadium since October 1993.









Photo: Action Images