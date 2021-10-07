Youngster Stewart Wins Cap

Thursday, 7th Oct 2021 14:42

Blues youngster Cameron Stewart won his second Northern Ireland U19s cap yesterday as his side were beaten 2-0 by Denmark in a European Championship qualifying mini-group game in the Czech Republic.

Centre-half Stewart, 18, played the full 90 minutes for the Northern Irish youngsters, who next face the hosts on Saturday and Kazakhstan next Tuesday.

Academy keeper Lewis Ridd was an unused sub as Wales U19s drew 0-0 with Georgia in Norway yesterday.

The 17-year-old will hope to win his third U19s cap when Wales take on the hosts on Saturday and then Kosovo three days later.

Meanwhile, Blues forward Armando Dobra is likely to win his fifth Albania U21s cap today when his team take on Andorra in a European Championship qualifier in Elsaban

The 20-year-old is spending the season on loan at Colchester United in League Two.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old academy striker Yousuf Hoque has been named in a 38-member preliminary Bangladesh squad ahead of their AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait in late October.

Coach Maruful Haque says he will run the rule over the Blues second-year scholar in training and will select him for the final squad if he impresses.

Hoque was included in a provisional senior squad named last month but manager Jamie Day was sacked later the same week.





Photo: Matchday Images