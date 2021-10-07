Accrington Chairman Shares Messages Exchanged With Burgess Ahead of Town Move

Thursday, 7th Oct 2021 15:10

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has shared messages he exchanged with centre-half Cameron Burgess prior to his move to the Blues and given his assessment of dealing with Town’s new ownership.

Holt had been tweeting about agents and his approach to allowing his club's players to move on and positively cited Burgess and his representative.

The Stanley owner was subsequently asked his opinion on dealing with Blues CEO Mark Ashton during the deal which saw the Australian U23 international join Town, which is understood to have yielded his club £750,000.

He is and his last words on the subject to me were ‘it’s great to work with you and do business in the right way Andy’



The feeling is mutual. https://t.co/tf5MpPCmzT— Andyh (@AndyhHolt) October 7, 2021

