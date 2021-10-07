Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Accrington Chairman Shares Messages Exchanged With Burgess Ahead of Town Move
Thursday, 7th Oct 2021 15:10

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has shared messages he exchanged with centre-half Cameron Burgess prior to his move to the Blues and given his assessment of dealing with Town’s new ownership.

Holt had been tweeting about agents and his approach to allowing his club's players to move on and positively cited Burgess and his representative.

The Stanley owner was subsequently asked his opinion on dealing with Blues CEO Mark Ashton during the deal which saw the Australian U23 international join Town, which is understood to have yielded his club £750,000.

DariusBlue added 15:28 - Oct 7
How weird is this? He's made himself look a bit of a muppet old "I'm on the beers" Holty. Reminds me of David Brent!
braveblue added 15:39 - Oct 7
No one will ever trust him to be confidential. What a shocking businessman. Really, really poor.
BlueInBerks added 15:39 - Oct 7
But human?
66notout added 15:54 - Oct 7
I don't agree. It's transparent, amusing and he has not let anyone down with his revelations. I think he's a refreshing change to most chairmen out there.
